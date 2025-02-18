Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

NHS delivers 2 million extra appointments, cuts waiting lists

Figures from NHS England show that between July and November last year, nearly 2.2 million more elective care appointments were provided compared to the same period the previous year.

NHS delivers 2 million extra appointments, cuts waiting lists

A man walks past NHS signage in Preston, England. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraFeb 18, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

THE NHS has delivered over two million extra appointments, including chemotherapy, radiotherapy, endoscopy, and diagnostic tests, meeting a government pledge seven months early.

Figures from NHS England show that between July and November last year, nearly 2.2 million more elective care appointments were provided compared to the same period the previous year.

This includes an additional 100,000 treatments, tests, and scans each week, and over half a million extra diagnostic tests.

The government has announced an additional £40 million for NHS trusts that make the biggest improvements in reducing waiting lists.

The funding will be allocated next year for new equipment and hospital upgrades to improve treatment access.

The waiting list has fallen by nearly 160,000 since the government took office, following measures such as extended evening and weekend appointments and increased use of Community Diagnostic Centres.

The government aims to ensure 92 per cent of elective care patients are treated within 18 weeks by the end of this parliament.

Further steps include expanding surgical hubs and using private sector capacity to cut waiting times.

The government has also launched a consultation on a 10-year NHS plan and introduced a breast screening awareness campaign to detect cancer earlier.

chemotherapycommunity diagnostic centresdiagnostic testsendoscopynhsnhs appointmentsnhs englandnhs trustsnhs waiting listsradiotherapy

Related News

Comment: Modi’s pro-Trump stance may deepen generational split among British Indians
Featured

Comment: Modi’s pro-Trump stance may deepen generational split among British Indians

Peaky Blinders Universe Expands: Steven Knight Teases More
Entertainment

'Peaky Blinders' universe expands: Steven Knight hints at more spin-offs and expansions

Lindsay-Craig-Foreman-FB
News

Iran charges two British nationals with espionage

martha-jane-cannary
Entertainment

Did Amber Heard change her name to escape Hollywood for good?

More For You

Champions Trophy

The tournament, considered the second most significant in one-day cricket after the World Cup, will run until 9 March. (Photo: Getty Images)

Champions Trophy to begin after India-Pakistan standoff

THE CHAMPIONS TROPHY starts on Wednesday, following a build-up marked by a venue split between Pakistan and the UAE and calls for England to boycott their match against Afghanistan.

The tournament, considered the second most significant in one-day cricket after the World Cup, will run until 9 March.

Keep ReadingShow less
international-students-uk-iStock

It found that 59 per cent of respondents believe universities would have less funding without higher fees from international students. (Representational image: iStock)

Majority in UK back international student migration, study finds

A NEW study by British Future has found that 61 per cent of Britons support maintaining or increasing current levels of international student migration.

The research, published on Sunday, shows that only 27 per cent want a reduction, despite international students making up around 40 per cent of total UK immigration.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK-wage-growth

Commuters cross London Bridge on October 15, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Wage growth accelerates in last quarter of 2024

WAGE growth in the UK picked up in the final three months of 2024, according to official data released on Tuesday.

The increase highlights why the Bank of England (BoE) remains cautious about cutting interest rates despite broader economic weakness.

Keep ReadingShow less
Indian court sentences man to life for rape, murder of Irish woman
McLaughlin, 28, from County Donegal, was found dead in a field in Goa in March 2017. (Photo credit: Twitter)

Indian court sentences man to life for rape, murder of Irish woman

A COURT in India’s Goa state has sentenced a 31-year-old man to life in prison for the rape and murder of an Irish woman in 2017. The verdict was delivered on Monday, nearly eight years after the crime.

The body of 28-year-old Danielle McLaughlin was found in March 2017 on a beach popular with tourists. An autopsy confirmed that cerebral damage and constriction of the neck caused her death.

Keep ReadingShow less
new-delhi-railway-station-reuters

People, including pilgrims on their way to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela, gather at the New Delhi Railway Station to board a train on February 15. (Photo: Reuters)

18 killed in stampede at railway station in Delhi

AT LEAST 18 people died in a stampede at a railway station in Delhi late on Saturday as large crowds rushed to board trains heading to the Maha Kumbh Mela, officials and reports said.

The Kumbh Mela, held every 12 years in Prayagraj, attracts tens of millions of Hindu devotees and has seen several crowd-related incidents. Last month, at least 30 people died in a stampede at the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc