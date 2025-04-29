NHS freezes prescription charges for 2025–26 and confirms full price list

From 1 April 2025, millions of patients across England will benefit from a freeze on NHS prescription charges, marking the first such freeze in three years. The measure is expected to save the public approximately £18 million over the next 12 months.
The cost of a single NHS prescription item will remain at £9.90 for the 2025/26 financial year, maintaining the price below £10. The freeze applies to standard prescriptions and also extends to Prescription Prepayment Certificates (PPCs), which allow patients to pay a flat fee for unlimited prescriptions over a set period.
The price of a three-month PPC will stay at £32.05, while a 12-month PPC remains fixed at £114.50. The 12-month certificate can be paid in instalments, making it possible for patients to manage the cost at approximately £2.20 per week. The PPC system is designed to support individuals who require regular medication, offering a cost-effective alternative to paying per item.
The current exemption categories remain unchanged. Around 89% of all prescriptions dispensed in England are already free of charge, benefiting groups such as children under 16, individuals aged 60 and above, pregnant women, new mothers within 12 months of childbirth, and patients with qualifying medical conditions such as diabetes or cancer who hold valid exemption certificates.
Others exempt from charges include:
- Individuals aged 16 to 18 in full-time education
- NHS inpatients
- People receiving qualifying benefits such as Universal Credit (meeting specific criteria)
- Residents in care homes
- Eligible individuals under the NHS Low Income Scheme
The announcement follows a broader government initiative aimed at tackling the ongoing cost of living pressures faced by households. Other measures introduced alongside the prescription charge freeze include expanding free breakfast clubs in schools, rolling out 300 new school-based nurseries, reducing the cost of school uniforms, and extending the fuel duty freeze.
Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting, highlighted the freeze as part of a broader effort to reform the NHS. "This government’s Plan for Change will always put working people first, and our moves to freeze prescription charges will put money back into the pockets of millions of patients," he said. "Fixing our NHS will be a long road – but by working closer with our pharmacies, we’re saving money and shifting care to the community where it’s closer to your home."
The freeze was made possible by budgetary decisions announced by Chancellor Rachel Reeves in her Autumn Budget in 2024, where she pledged a £26 billion investment in NHS infrastructure and services. Reeves reiterated her commitment in April 2025, stating: "We promised to build an NHS fit for the future, and that started with the £26 billion funding boost I delivered at the Budget. Since then, waiting lists are falling, staff are better paid and supported, and today, £18 million has been kept in patients’ pockets by freezing prescription charges."
Alongside the freeze, the Treasury has proposed a reduction in the sugar threshold for soft drinks subject to the Soft Drinks Industry Levy, which could further impact public health initiatives.
Additionally, in March 2025, the government confirmed an agreement with Community Pharmacy England for an extra £617 million in funding over two years. This investment aims to improve access to healthcare services on the high street, part of the wider effort to reduce pressure on hospitals and transition more care to local communities.
While the prescription charge freeze has been welcomed by many, critics have raised concerns about its limited scope in addressing broader affordability issues. Nevertheless, health campaigners and NHS advocates have praised the measure as a practical step to assist patients requiring regular medication, particularly during ongoing economic uncertainty.
The government’s consultation on NHS service access and affordability, including proposed changes to prescription policies, remains open and is expected to inform future policy direction.