3rd Test: India confident after big win, England turn to Archer at Lord's

Highlights:
- India levelled the series 1-1 with a 336-run win at Edgbaston
- Shubman Gill has scored 585 runs in two Tests as captain
- Jofra Archer set for first Test appearance since 2021; Bumrah returns for India
INDIA will look to continue their strong form when they face England in the third Test at Lord's starting Thursday. After losing the first Test at Headingley, India bounced back to level the five-match series 1-1 with a 336-run win at Edgbaston.
India are chasing just their fourth Test series win in England, and come into the Lord's Test with several key players in form.
Gill's record chase continues
Shubman Gill has made a strong start to his captaincy, scoring 585 runs in his first two Tests as skipper after taking over from Rohit Sharma. At Edgbaston, he made 269 and 161, becoming the first batter in Test history to score 250 and 150 in the same match.
Gill also made 147 in the series opener, and his form has sparked comparisons with Donald Bradman’s 974-run record in a single Test series. The record has stood for 95 years.
"You've got to give your opposition credit when it's due and for him to bang out as many runs as he has done in this game has been pretty special," England captain Ben Stokes said.
There is precedent for a drop in form later in the series. In 2003, South Africa’s Graeme Smith started with two double hundreds at Edgbaston and Lord's but scored just 93 more runs in the final three matches.
Archer return boosts England hopes
Jofra Archer is expected to return for England, marking his first Test since 2021. Archer made his Test debut at Lord's in 2019, where he famously hit Steve Smith with a bouncer. His return comes after a long injury lay-off.
"He's obviously been through his injuries and his time out of Test cricket, but we all know what he's capable of achieving and we hope that when the opportunity does arrive for him, he's able to recapture and improve on what he's been able to do already," England coach Brendon McCullum said.
England's attack has struggled in this series. Chris Woakes has taken just three wickets at an average of nearly 97, despite sharing the new ball. Geoffrey Boycott recently said the 36-year-old was "past his sell-by date".
However, Woakes has a strong record at Lord's with 32 wickets in seven Tests at an average of 12.90. He also averages 42.50 with the bat at the ground.
Bumrah back for India
Jasprit Bumrah is expected to return after being rested at Edgbaston. Akash Deep, who took 10 wickets in Birmingham, is likely to retain his place. But Bumrah’s return strengthens the Indian attack.
"He (Bumrah) jogs in, you will be thinking 'this will be 70 miles an hour' and it hits you at 90," former England pacer Stuart Broad said on his For the Love of Cricket podcast.
Bumrah is yet to earn a place on the Lord's dressing room honours board. The 31-year-old will aim to change that in the third Test.
(With inputs from agencies)