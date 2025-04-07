NHS to send health workers door to door to reduce sick leave

HEALTH workers will visit homes under a new NHS scheme aimed at reducing sick leave and easing pressure on services.
The programme will launch in 25 areas in England and focus on addressing underlying issues such as unemployment, debt and bereavement.
Health secretary Wes Streeting told The Telegraph that early signs from the scheme were “really encouraging” in reducing the number of people frequently visiting A&E. “I’m actually really interested in the community health worker model and the impact it’s having,” he said.
Each community health worker will cover around 120 homes and make monthly visits to check if residents need help. A pilot in Westminster showed a 10 per cent drop in hospital admissions and a 7 per cent decrease in A&E visits over a year.
The model, inspired by a Brazilian programme, was introduced in the UK in 2021 by a team of GPs in Pimlico.
Initially funded by the council and now supported by the local NHS, the workers help residents address health issues and challenges like unpaid bills, housing, damp and loneliness.
Dr Matthew Harris of Imperial College London, who worked in Brazil, told The Times: “It’s knocking on doors, and you might be forgiven for thinking it’s interference. But it’s actually giving control back to the resident.”
The scheme may be extended to the most deprived 10 to 20 per cent of areas, with an estimated cost of £300 million.
