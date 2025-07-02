Birmingham solicitor wins royal honour for mentoring youth

A SOLICITOR from Birmingham has won the Volunteer of the Year award at the King’s Trust and TK Maxx Awards for her work with young people.

Nabila met the King at Buckingham Palace last Wednesday (25) before receiving her award at the ceremony in London last Thursday (26).

She was presented the award by broadcaster and Good Morning Britain presenter, Kate Garraway and radio presenters Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo.

Nabila, who grew up in Small Heath, in Birmingham, said she wanted to give young people the professional mentor she did not have.

The 32-year-old has spent more than 10 years volunteering with The King’s Trust Mosaic programme, which helps secondary school pupils in cities across the UK build confidence and job skills.

She said, “Mentoring for The King’s Trust has had a really positive impact on me. I see myself in every one of my mentees and it’s a great feeling knowing that you have helped someone. I hope to continue volunteering for as long as I can.

It’s been over ten years, and although it can be challenging, I still enjoy it.”

The Mosaic programme runs for eight weeks in schools, with volunteers working with groups of pupils to develop their confidence and understanding of the workplace.

Nabila organised visits to the Solicitors Regulation Authority in Birmingham city centre, where students can learn about different careers including law, HR, and communications.

She described watching one shy student transform over the eight-week programme, eventually giving a speech to parents and teachers at the final session.

“The transformation of young people can be incredible,” Nabila said. “It’s important I set a good example and show my mentees what it’s like in the real world of work.”

Garraway said Nabila had inspired hundreds of students across Birmingham through the programme, “Her mentees see someone they can relate to, who is successful, which enables them to believe there are no limits to what they can achieve.”

The King’s Trust helps young people get into work, education, or training. Three in four young people helped by the charity in the past five years have moved into employment, training, or education, a statement said.