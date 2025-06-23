NHS GPs to prescribe Mounjaro in nationwide obesity treatment plan

Key points
- NHS GPs in England can now prescribe Mounjaro (tirzepatide) for weight loss
- The programme aims to support 220,000 people over three years
- Eligible patients must have a BMI over 40 and at least four obesity-related health issues
- GP leaders raise concerns over increased workload
- Pharmacists urge a broader weight management approach
NHS expands obesity treatment with Mounjaro
The NHS in England is set to begin prescribing Mounjaro, a weight loss injection, through GP surgeries starting Monday. The move marks the first time family doctors will be authorised to directly prescribe the anti-obesity drug tirzepatide as part of a wider national health initiative.
Health officials expect the rollout to benefit around 220,000 adults over the next three years. The drug will be made available to those with a body mass index (BMI) above 40 who also suffer from at least four other obesity-related conditions, such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, or sleep apnoea.
GPs express concern over added burden
While the rollout has been welcomed as a major step in tackling severe obesity, some family doctors have expressed concern over the operational challenges it may bring. The British Medical Association and other GP leaders have highlighted the need for additional training, resources and time to manage the expected rise in patient demand.
They warn that without extra support, the move could add further pressure to already stretched primary care services.
Calls for a comprehensive approach
Pharmacy experts and health professionals have stressed that Mounjaro should not be viewed as a standalone solution. Instead, they argue that it must be integrated into a broader weight management strategy that includes dietary changes, physical activity, and behavioural support.
There are also concerns about potential pressure on drug supplies as demand increases. Experts suggest that clear guidance on prescription protocols and supply management will be crucial to avoid shortages.
A targeted step in tackling obesity
The introduction of Mounjaro is part of the NHS’s wider effort to address rising obesity levels in the UK, which are closely linked to long-term health complications and increased strain on the health system. By targeting the most at-risk individuals, health officials hope the new measure will reduce future hospitalisations and improve overall health outcomes.