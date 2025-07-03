Skip to content
 
Reeves ‘going nowhere’, says Starmer after tears in parliament

Reeves was seen with tears rolling down her face during Prime Minister’s Questions, after Starmer did not confirm whether she would remain chancellor until the next general election, expected in 2029.

Starmer-Reeves-Getty

Starmer and Reeves during a visit to Horiba Mira in Nuneaton, to mark the launch of the Government's Industrial Strategy on June 23, 2025 in Nuneaton. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJul 03, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer on Wednesday said that Chancellor Rachel Reeves would remain in her role for “a very long time to come”, after she appeared visibly upset in parliament as questions were raised about her future.

The moment came after the Labour government reversed its position on key welfare spending cuts, removing a multibillion-pound saving from the public finances and prompting speculation about Reeves’s position in the cabinet.

Following the incident, the pound dropped by more than one per cent against the dollar, and the London stock market also declined.

'The Chancellor is going nowhere'

A spokeswoman for Starmer told reporters later that Reeves had the Prime Minister’s “full backing”. A spokesman for Reeves said she had been upset due to a “personal matter”.

“The Chancellor is going nowhere. She has the Prime Minister’s full backing,” said Starmer’s press secretary.

When asked why Starmer had not voiced support for Reeves in the Commons, the spokeswoman said: “He has done so repeatedly.”

She added: “The Chancellor and the Prime Minister are focused entirely on delivering for working people.”

In a later interview with the BBC, Starmer said Reeves had done “an excellent job as chancellor” and would stay in the role “for a very long time to come”.

He said the tears had “nothing to do with politics” and described suggestions to the contrary as “absolutely wrong”.

Reeves to continue work from Downing Street

Asked about why Reeves was upset, her spokesman said: “It’s a personal matter, which, as you would expect, we are not going to get into.”

He added: “The Chancellor will be working out of Downing Street this afternoon.”

Starmer reversed the government’s welfare spending plan on Tuesday following a rebellion from Labour MPs, in what has been seen as a significant blow to his authority.

The decision to drop the cuts has left a gap of nearly £5 billion in Reeves’s fiscal plans, raising the prospect that she may have to increase taxes on “working people”—something she has said she would not do.

She has also ruled out changing her position that day-to-day spending must be funded by tax receipts rather than borrowing.

(With inputs from agencies)

keir starmerlabour governmentrachel reeveswelfare cuts

More For You

Diogo Jota

Jota scored nine goals in all competitions last season as Liverpool won their 20th Premier League title. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Liverpool’s Diogo Jota dies in car crash in Spain

LIVERPOOL forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva died in a car crash in Spain early on Thursday, police said. The crash occurred weeks after the Portugal international got married.

The Civil Guard confirmed that a vehicle veered off a motorway and caught fire shortly after midnight in Cernadilla, in the northwestern Zamora province. The crash resulted in the deaths of Jota, 28, and his brother.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer-Getty

Starmer has said the NHS must 'reform or die' and promised changes that would control the rising costs of caring for an ageing population without increasing taxes. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Starmer outlines 10-year NHS reform strategy

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer will on Thursday launch a 10-year strategy aimed at fixing the National Health Service (NHS), which he said was in crisis. The plan seeks to ease the pressure on overstretched hospitals and shift care closer to people’s homes.

The NHS, which is publicly funded and state-run, has faced difficulties recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic. It continues to experience annual winter pressures, repeated waves of industrial action, and a long backlog for elective treatments.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tributes paid to Asian mum who died in Leicester attack

Leicestershire Police

Tributes paid to Asian mum who died in Leicester attack

TRIBUTES have poured in for a 'kind-hearted' mother who tragically lost her life last week after being attacked in Leicester.

Nila Patel, 56, a British Indian woman described as a "beautiful, vibrant soul," died in hospital two days after suffering a head injury during an assault on Aylestone Road.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina sentenced to six months in jail

FILE PHOTO: Sheikh Hasina gestures while speaking to the media in Dhaka on January 8, 2024. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images)

Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina sentenced to six months in jail

BANGLADESH's ousted and self-exiled prime minister Sheikh Hasina was sentenced to six months in prison by the country's International Crimes Tribunal on Wednesday (2) in a contempt of court case, a top prosecutor said.

Hasina has been facing multiple cases since she fled to India after deadly student-led protests in August, but it was the first time the former leader was sentenced in one of them.

Keep ReadingShow less
boat-refugees
Migrants swim to board a smugglers' boat in order to attempt crossing the English channel off the beach of Audresselles, northern France on October 25, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)
Getty Images

Record 19,982 migrants cross English Channel since January 1

NEARLY 20,000 people have crossed the English Channel in small boats from continental Europe since January 1, setting a new record for the first half of any year, according to UK government figures published on Tuesday.

A total of 19,982 people made the journey, surpassing the previous high of 13,489 recorded in 2024.

Keep ReadingShow less
