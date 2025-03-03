Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Private hospitals warn of withdrawing NHS treatment over cost cap

David Hare, chief executive of the Independent Healthcare Providers Network, said the proposal was “completely unworkable” and could lead to fewer NHS-funded treatments, longer waiting times, and an end to patient choice.

NHS

NHS England plans to introduce a cap on total payments in 2025-26 to control costs while requiring private hospitals to continue accepting referrals. (Representational image: Getty)

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMar 03, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

Private hospitals have warned they may stop treating NHS patients due to a proposed cost cap by NHS England, raising concerns over delays in reducing waiting lists.

The NHS had agreed to pay private hospitals a fixed price per patient to increase treatment capacity.

However, NHS England plans to introduce a cap on total payments in 2025-26 to control costs while requiring private hospitals to continue accepting referrals.

David Hare, chief executive of the Independent Healthcare Providers Network, said the proposal was “completely unworkable” and could lead to fewer NHS-funded treatments, longer waiting times, and an end to patient choice.

He warned that private hospitals might withdraw from the deal, arguing that the NHS was failing to provide fair payments.

Some local health boards have already introduced limits, with Suffolk and North East Essex capping payments at £100,000 per company, which could significantly reduce the number of NHS patients treated.

A private hospital source told The Times that the NHS was imposing a “one-way right” to limit payments while still referring unlimited patients, making it financially unsustainable.

Health secretary Wes Streeting has supported patient choice and competition between NHS and private providers.

The Department of Health said discussions between NHS England and private hospitals are ongoing, with the government committed to maintaining patient choice under NHS terms.

nhsprivate hospitalsnhs patientsprivate hospitals in uknhs englanddepartment of healthwes streeting

Related News

Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor’s nude walk in 'Animal': Sandeep Reddy Vanga opens up about why and how he shot it

Wes Streeting
News

Labour hasn’t always got it right on Muslim engagement, says Streeting

Uttarakhand avalanche rescue
News

Eight dead in avalanche in India's Uttarakhand as rescue ops end

8-year-old Binita Chhetry’s
Entertainment

8-year-old Indian Binita Chhetry’s dance on Britain’s Got Talent wins standing ovation

More For You

Zelensky-Starmer-Charles

Starmer welcomed Zelensky to Downing Street on Saturday. Zelensky also met King Charles at Sandringham House in east England on Sunday. (Photo: X/@ZelenskyyUa)

Zelensky meets Starmer and King Charles, secures loan and defence deal

UKRAINIAN president Volodymyr Zelensky met prime minister Keir Starmer and King Charles during his visit to Britain, as Ukraine secured new financial and military support from the UK.

Starmer welcomed Zelensky to Downing Street on Saturday, a day after the Ukrainian leader’s meeting with former US president Donald Trump. Zelensky also met King Charles at Sandringham House in east England on Sunday.

Keep ReadingShow less
Varun Chakravarthy-BCCI

Chakravarthy, playing only his second ODI, claimed his first five-wicket haul as New Zealand were bowled out for 205 in 45.3 overs. (Photo: BCCI)

Chakravarthy takes five as India set up semi-final clash with Australia

SPINNER Varun Chakravarthy took 5-42 as India defeated New Zealand by 44 runs on Sunday, securing a semi-final spot against Australia in the Champions Trophy.

India won all three of their group-stage matches to finish at the top of Group A and will play the first semi-final of the tournament in Dubai on Tuesday.

Keep ReadingShow less
rail-fares-england-getty

The increase applies to most season tickets on commuter routes, some off-peak returns on long-distance journeys, and flexible tickets used in cities. ( Representational image: Getty)

Rail fares increase by 4.6 per cent in England and Wales

REGULATED rail fares in England and Wales have increased by 4.6 per cent, and the cost of most railcards has gone up by £5.

The government said the fare rise was necessary to support investment in the rail network, but transport secretary Heidi Alexander acknowledged public frustration over delays and cancellations.

Keep ReadingShow less
Dominic Grieve to lead review of Islamophobia definition

FILE PHOTO: Dominic Grieve. (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Dominic Grieve to lead review of Islamophobia definition

THE UK has initiated a review led by former Conservative party minister Dominic Grieve to establish a working definition of Islamophobia, deputy prime minister Angela Rayner announced.

Grieve, who previously served as attorney general, will bring his legal and government expertise to the role, which is part of a broader effort to address the record-high number of anti-Muslim hate crimes in 2024.

Keep ReadingShow less
Avalanche in India claims four lives, five still missing

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami meets a BRO worker who was rescued following an avalanche that struck on 28th Feb near Mana, in Chamoli. (ANI Photo)

Avalanche in India claims four lives, five still missing

AT LEAST four people died from their injuries in India after an avalanche hit a remote border area, officials said Saturday (1), as rescuers deployed helicopters to search for the remaining five missing.

A total of 55 workers were buried under snow and debris after the avalanche hit a construction camp on Friday near Mana village on the border with Tibet in the northern Himalayan state of Uttarakhand.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc