Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Hundreds report pancreas issues linked to weight loss injections as UK launches safety study

Acute pancreatitis is a sudden inflammation of the pancreas

weight loss injections UK

The importance of vigilance as demand for these weight loss and diabetes drugs continues to grow

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 26, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Key points

  • Almost 400 reports of acute pancreatitis linked to weight loss and diabetes jabs have been filed in the UK
  • Most cases involve popular GLP-1 drugs including Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro
  • Health officials are investigating possible genetic causes behind the side-effects
  • Patients hospitalised with pancreatitis encouraged to report symptoms via MHRA’s Yellow Card scheme
  • Adverse drug reactions cost the NHS an estimated £2.2bn annually

Health watchdog investigates spike in serious side-effects from GLP-1 drugs

UK health authorities have launched a study into the side effects of popular weight loss and diabetes drugs following a spike in reported cases of acute pancreatitis. Nearly 400 reports have been received via the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency’s (MHRA) Yellow Card scheme, which monitors side effects and adverse reactions related to medicines and medical devices.

The medicines involved are GLP-1 receptor agonists – including semaglutide (marketed as Ozempic and Wegovy), liraglutide, and tirzepatide (branded as Mounjaro). The Yellow Card data shows that 181 of the cases involved tirzepatide alone.

What is acute pancreatitis?

Acute pancreatitis is a sudden inflammation of the pancreas, the gland located behind the stomach that helps with digestion. Symptoms typically include severe abdominal pain, nausea, and fever, and the condition often requires hospital treatment. In rare cases, it can be fatal.

Though pancreatitis is listed as an “uncommon” side-effect of GLP-1 medications in patient information leaflets – meaning it may affect around one in 100 people – the MHRA has seen a notable rise in reported incidents, particularly in 2025.

Since the start of the year, there have been 22 reports involving semaglutide (Ozempic and Wegovy) and 101 involving tirzepatide (Mounjaro).

Study launched to explore potential genetic link

To understand the possible causes of these side effects, particularly in light of rising usage of these medications, the MHRA is inviting affected patients to take part in a research study through the Yellow Card Biobank. The initiative, run by Genomics England, will collect saliva samples and other data to explore any genetic factors that may be influencing patient response to GLP-1 drugs.

An MHRA spokesperson stated: “Alongside increased usage, we are seeing an upturn in the number of Yellow Card reports mentioning GLP-1 medicines and acute pancreatitis.”

While no known genetic link has yet been established, the MHRA said genetic variations could help explain why some patients experience adverse reactions to certain medications. The agency is urging both patients and health professionals to report suspected side-effects related to these drugs.

Adverse reactions place burden on NHS

Research shows that one in six hospital admissions is caused by an adverse drug reaction, and around a third of those could potentially be avoided through genetic testing. The financial cost is also significant – the NHS spends over £2.2 billion each year on hospital stays linked to adverse reactions alone.

Dr Alison Cave, chief safety officer at the MHRA, highlighted the need for more personalised approaches to medicine: “Evidence shows that almost a third of side-effects to medicines could be prevented with the introduction of genetic testing.”

Manufacturers respond to rising concerns

In response to the reports, drugmakers Lilly and Novo Nordisk reiterated their commitment to patient safety and advised that side effects should always be reported and discussed with healthcare professionals.

A spokesperson for Lilly, which manufactures Mounjaro, said: “Patient safety is Lilly’s top priority. We take reports seriously and actively monitor, evaluate and report safety information for all our medicines.”

The Mounjaro leaflet identifies acute pancreatitis as an uncommon side-effect, advising patients to consult their doctor before using the drug if they have a history of the condition.

Novo Nordisk UK, which produces Ozempic and Wegovy, issued a similar statement: “Patient safety is of the utmost importance to Novo Nordisk… The known risks and benefits of GLP-1 medicines are described in the product information. We recommend that patients take these medications only for their approved indications and under the strict supervision of a healthcare professional.”

Both companies said they were continuously collecting safety data and working with authorities to ensure ongoing monitoring and understanding of their treatments.

What should patients do?

Health officials are encouraging patients who have experienced severe symptoms such as abdominal pain, nausea, or fever after taking these medications to report their experiences to the Yellow Card scheme. Hospitalised individuals may be contacted to participate in the Biobank study.

While the overall safety profile of GLP-1 medicines remains positive, the MHRA has stressed the importance of vigilance as demand for these weight loss and diabetes drugs continues to grow.

ukweight lossside effectsweight loss injections uk

Related News

Harshita Brella: Delhi court refuses protection for husband
News

Harshita Brella: Delhi court refuses protection for husband

Jofra Archer
Cricket

Jofra Archer recalled for second Test against India

Squid Game' season 3
TV

'Squid Game' season 3 first look reveals Gi Hun’s shocking return as Netflix teases deadly final

More For You

Weight Loss Drug

Health officials expect the rollout to benefit around 220,000 adults over the next 3 years

iStock

NHS GPs to prescribe Mounjaro in nationwide obesity treatment plan

Key points

  • NHS GPs in England can now prescribe Mounjaro (tirzepatide) for weight loss
  • The programme aims to support 220,000 people over three years
  • Eligible patients must have a BMI over 40 and at least four obesity-related health issues
  • GP leaders raise concerns over increased workload
  • Pharmacists urge a broader weight management approach

NHS expands obesity treatment with Mounjaro

The NHS in England is set to begin prescribing Mounjaro, a weight loss injection, through GP surgeries starting Monday. The move marks the first time family doctors will be authorised to directly prescribe the anti-obesity drug tirzepatide as part of a wider national health initiative.

Health officials expect the rollout to benefit around 220,000 adults over the next three years. The drug will be made available to those with a body mass index (BMI) above 40 who also suffer from at least four other obesity-related conditions, such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, or sleep apnoea.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK heatwave deaths

Around 85% of the projected deaths are likely to involve people over the age of 65

iStock

Scientists warn current UK heatwave may cause nearly 600 early deaths

Almost 600 premature deaths are expected to occur during the ongoing heatwave affecting England and Wales, according to a new rapid analysis by leading scientists. The majority of fatalities are projected among older adults, with London and the West Midlands likely to be the worst-affected areas.

Climate change driving deadly temperatures

Researchers say the extreme temperatures, which have reached 32°C in parts of south-east England, would have been nearly impossible without the influence of human-caused climate change. Pollution from burning fossil fuels has raised the likelihood of such heatwaves by around 100 times, experts say.

Keep ReadingShow less
Amycretin

'The Lancet' and presentations at the American Diabetes Association’s 2025

iStock

New weight-loss pill Amycretin shows greater impact than jabs, study finds

A new weight-loss drug, amycretin, has delivered the most significant results yet for appetite-suppressing GLP-1 medications, according to two newly published studies in The Lancet and presentations at the American Diabetes Association’s 2025 Scientific Sessions in Chicago.

Record weight loss from Amycretin injections

Researchers found that participants receiving high-dose weekly injections of amycretin lost 24.3 per cent of their body weight over 36 weeks. This outcome surpasses the results seen in longer trials involving other GLP-1 drugs such as tirzepatide (sold as Mounjaro), which previously led the field with an average weight loss of 20 per cent over 72 weeks.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hulk Hogan

Hogan’s current hospital stay follows a neck fusion surgery he underwent in May 2025

Getty Images

Hulk Hogan hospitalised for back and neck issues, rep confirms he is not on deathbed

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has been hospitalised for ongoing neck and back issues, but representatives have confirmed he is not in critical condition, dismissing online speculation suggesting otherwise.

The 71-year-old wrestling icon, whose real name is Terry Bollea, was reported by TMZ Sports to be undergoing treatment related to injuries sustained during his decades-long in-ring career. His representative said Hogan is already mobile again and “not on his deathbed”, following false claims made on air by Florida radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK heatwave health risks

Several hidden threats linked to heat waves often go unnoticed

iStock

7 hidden heatwave health risks you may overlook

As temperatures across the UK continue to rise, so too do the health risks associated with extreme heat. While sunburn and dehydration are well-known dangers, several hidden threats linked to heat waves often go unnoticed. With climate change intensifying the frequency and severity of hot spells, some forecasts suggesting 40 °C days could become a regular feature in the next 12 years, it’s essential to understand these lesser-known risks and how to protect yourself.

1. Skin reactions triggered by common medications

Certain widely-used medications can increase sensitivity to sunlight, making people more prone to rashes, blistering, and sunburn—even on cloudy days. This includes nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen, some antibiotics such as doxycycline, statins, antidepressants, and hormone replacement therapy (HRT).

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc