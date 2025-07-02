Record 19,982 migrants cross English Channel since January 1

NEARLY 20,000 people have crossed the English Channel in small boats from continental Europe since January 1, setting a new record for the first half of any year, according to UK government figures published on Tuesday.
A total of 19,982 people made the journey, surpassing the previous high of 13,489 recorded in 2024.
The increase adds pressure on prime minister Keir Starmer, who had pledged to reduce migrant numbers after taking office last year.
On Monday, 879 people arrived in the UK in small boats. This was the third highest single-day total recorded so far this year.
Crossings remain key political issue
Small boat crossings have remained a major political issue in the UK.
Successive governments have committed to lowering the number of arrivals via this route.
Starmer is reportedly in talks with French president Emmanuel Macron on a potential agreement that would allow the UK to return small boat migrants to France, while taking in asylum seekers who have family members in the UK.
Possible deal during Macron’s visit
The proposed arrangement could be announced during Macron’s visit to London next week.
Meanwhile, France is also considering whether to let officials intervene to stop boats in shallow coastal waters before they set off.
However, they are still not authorised to intercept vessels already en route across the Channel.