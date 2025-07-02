Record 19,982 migrants cross English Channel since January 1

She was attacked shortly after a BMW overturned nearby at around 5.30pm last Tuesday (24). The incident left her with severe injuries, and despite medical efforts, she passed away in hospital. A post-mortem examination confirmed that the provisional cause of her death was a head injury.

Her children, Jaiden and Danika Patel, have spoken movingly about their mother’s life and the deep impact she had on those around her.

In a heartfelt statement, they described Patel as “one of the most kind-hearted people you could ever meet” and “a loyal friend, and an incredibly hard worker.”

They said: “We are heartbroken, but we want the world to know who our mum truly was - a beautiful, vibrant soul who deserved so much more.

“Mum was one of the most kind-hearted people you could ever meet. Her love was quiet but powerful - shown through warm meals, thoughtful words, and a smile that could light up any room. She always put others before herself, offering comfort without ever asking for anything in return. Even when life was hard, she carried on with strength, dignity and a smile on her face.

“She was a devoted mother, a loyal friend, and an incredibly hard worker. At home and in her career, she gave everything she had - never complaining, always giving. She raised us with patience, love, and unwavering support, and our greatest wish was always to make her proud.

“Mum’s life was full of love, and the stories we’ve heard from those who knew her have reminded us of just how deeply she touched the lives around her. She was truly rich in love and generosity. We will miss her more than words can ever express. We didn’t get the chance to say goodbye, and that pain is something we carry every day. But we will continue to speak her name with pride, honour her memory, and live by the values she taught us.

“Mum’s story matters. Her life mattered. We ask that anyone who hears her story helps us keep her name and memory alive.”

Meanwhile, Leicestershire Police have charged 23-year-old Michael Chuwuemeka, of Dover Street in Leicester, with the murder of Patel.

He appeared at Leicester Magistrates’ Court last Saturday (28). Chuwuemeka is scheduled to attend a plea and trial preparation hearing at Leicester Crown Court on September 26. A provisional trial date was set for February 23 next year.



He has also been charged with dangerous driving, possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, attempted grievous bodily harm related to an earlier incident on Welford Road, and assault of an emergency worker following his arrest.

Additionally, he faces a charge of causing actual bodily harm in connection with a separate victim in London in the early hours of last Tuesday.

Following the crash and subsequent attack, police cordoned off the area on Aylestone Road and launched an investigation. The force has since set up an online portal to encourage anyone with further information about the incident to come forward.

The death of Patel has deeply affected the local community. Friends and neighbours have remembered her as a warm and generous person who was always ready to help others.

(with inputs from PTI)