Channel migrant crossings pass 11,000 in record time

CHANNEL migrant crossings have reached 11,074 so far this year, the earliest this figure has been recorded, according to Home Office figures.
On Wednesday, 294 people made the journey in five boats, just two days after 473 arrived on Monday, pushing the total for 2025 to 10,358 at that time.
This marks the second milestone passed in record time this week. The 10,000 mark was reached earlier than in 2024 and 2023, when it was crossed on May 24 and June 17 respectively.
The 11,000 milestone was not reached until June 6 in 2024 and June 23 in 2023.
So far this year, 1,436 migrants have crossed in four days. The 2025 total is 46 per cent higher than the same point last year (7,567) and 86 per cent higher than in 2023 (5,946).
The Telegraph reported that crossings under prime minister Keir Starmer are higher than under any of his Conservative predecessors, except Liz Truss.
The increase has been linked to improved weather and smugglers placing more people in each dinghy. The Telegraph reported the average number per boat under Starmer is 55, compared to 48 under Rishi Sunak and 26 under Boris Johnson.
The Home Office said boat shortages due to enforcement have led gangs to use fewer boats with more people. A spokesperson said the Government is boosting border security, enforcement powers, and cooperation with France.
Shadow home secretary Chris Philp told the Telegraph that Labour had “absolutely no plan to stop these crossings” and criticised the cancellation of the Rwanda deterrent.
He said: “The Labour Government has surrendered our borders to the people smugglers.”
The figures were released as voters took part in local elections on Thursday, Labour’s first electoral test since the July 2024 general election.