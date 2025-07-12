Skip to content
 
What was the Tebbit Test and why was it controversial?

Tebbit served as MP for 22 years, held senior roles in government, and retired from the House of Lords in 2022. He was injured in the 1984 IRA bombing in Brighton, which paralysed his wife.

Norman Tebbit
Following Thatcher’s third general election victory in 1987, Tebbit stepped back from frontline politics to care for his wife. (Photo: Getty Images)
Jul 12, 2025
LORD NORMAN TEBBIT, the former cabinet minister who introduced the controversial “cricket test” to question the loyalty of migrants, has died at the age of 94. The test, later known as the “Tebbit Test,” suggested that immigrants who supported cricket teams from their countries of origin instead of England were not fully integrated into British society. His death was confirmed on Monday by his son, William, who asked for privacy for the family.

Tebbit first spoke about the test in 1990 as a Conservative MP. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, he said, “A large proportion of Britain's Asian population fail to pass the cricket test. Which side do they cheer for? It’s an interesting test. Are you still harking back to where you came from or where you are?”

The comments drew criticism from migrant communities and the media. Tebbit later defended his stance in 2005 following the July 7 bombings in London, which involved suspects of Pakistani heritage. Speaking to the Today programme, he said, “We have generated home-grown bombers; a combination of the permissive society together with a minority population deeply rooted in its own moral code.” He added that better inner-city schooling could have helped integration.

In 2014, Tebbit said his views had changed. In an interview with the BBC, he praised British Asian players for energising cricket and said it helped them feel part of the nation. “Not only that, but it encourages the generations of British-born Asians to feel part of the nation – and those of long British ancestry to welcome them into our team,” he said.

He also suggested a new test for migrants based on whether their ancestors fought for the UK during World War II.

Tebbit served as MP for 22 years, held senior roles in government, and retired from the House of Lords in 2022. He was injured in the 1984 IRA bombing in Brighton, which paralysed his wife. Tributes were led by Rishi Sunak and Priti Patel, who described him as a “titan” and a “giant” of Conservative politics.

