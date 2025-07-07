Starmer and King Charles pay tribute on 20th anniversary of 7/7 bombings

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer and King Charles on Monday paid tribute to the unity shown in the aftermath of the 7 July bombings in London, as the country marked 20 years since the attacks.
On 7 July 2005, four Islamist extremists carried out suicide bombings at Aldgate Station, Edgware Road, King's Cross and Tavistock Square. The attacks killed 52 people and injured hundreds more.
Events are being held across London to commemorate the anniversary. Members of the royal family are expected to join survivors and families of the victims.
The King said the public should draw on the "extraordinary courage and compassion" shown in response to the attacks.
"We remember with profound sadness the 52 innocent people who were killed in senseless acts of evil -- and the enduring grief of their loved ones," he said in a statement published by the Press Association.
"In doing so, we should also remember the countless stories of extraordinary courage and compassion that emerged from the darkness of that day.
"The selfless bravery of our emergency services, transport workers, and fellow citizens who rushed towards danger to help strangers reminds us of the very best of humanity in the face of the very worst."
‘We stood together then, and we stand together now’
Starmer said, "Those who tried to divide us failed."
"We stood together then, and we stand together now -- against hate and for the values that define us of freedom, democracy and the rule of law."
He added, "We honour the courage shown that day -- the bravery of the emergency services, the strength of survivors, and the unity of Londoners in the face of terror."
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will attend a National Service of Commemoration at St Paul’s Cathedral. A separate service will also take place at the memorial in Hyde Park for survivors and families of the victims.
Call for unity and vigilance
Charles said, "While the horrors will never be forgotten", the country "may take comfort from the way such events rally communities together".
"It is this spirit of unity that has helped London, and our nation, to heal," he said.
"Let us therefore use this 20th anniversary to reaffirm our commitment to building a society where people of all faiths and backgrounds can live together with mutual respect and understanding."
Home secretary Yvette Cooper, speaking ahead of the anniversary, said Islamist and right-wing extremism remained the most significant threats to the UK.
