Starmer and King Charles pay tribute on 20th anniversary of 7/7 bombings

7/7 bombings

The King said the public should draw on the 'extraordinary courage and compassion' shown in response to the attacks. (Photo credit: X/@RoyalFamily)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJul 07, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer and King Charles on Monday paid tribute to the unity shown in the aftermath of the 7 July bombings in London, as the country marked 20 years since the attacks.

On 7 July 2005, four Islamist extremists carried out suicide bombings at Aldgate Station, Edgware Road, King's Cross and Tavistock Square. The attacks killed 52 people and injured hundreds more.

Events are being held across London to commemorate the anniversary. Members of the royal family are expected to join survivors and families of the victims.

The King said the public should draw on the "extraordinary courage and compassion" shown in response to the attacks.

"We remember with profound sadness the 52 innocent people who were killed in senseless acts of evil -- and the enduring grief of their loved ones," he said in a statement published by the Press Association.

"In doing so, we should also remember the countless stories of extraordinary courage and compassion that emerged from the darkness of that day.

"The selfless bravery of our emergency services, transport workers, and fellow citizens who rushed towards danger to help strangers reminds us of the very best of humanity in the face of the very worst."

‘We stood together then, and we stand together now’

Starmer said, "Those who tried to divide us failed."

"We stood together then, and we stand together now -- against hate and for the values that define us of freedom, democracy and the rule of law."

He added, "We honour the courage shown that day -- the bravery of the emergency services, the strength of survivors, and the unity of Londoners in the face of terror."

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will attend a National Service of Commemoration at St Paul’s Cathedral. A separate service will also take place at the memorial in Hyde Park for survivors and families of the victims.

Call for unity and vigilance

Charles said, "While the horrors will never be forgotten", the country "may take comfort from the way such events rally communities together".

"It is this spirit of unity that has helped London, and our nation, to heal," he said.

"Let us therefore use this 20th anniversary to reaffirm our commitment to building a society where people of all faiths and backgrounds can live together with mutual respect and understanding."

Home secretary Yvette Cooper, speaking ahead of the anniversary, said Islamist and right-wing extremism remained the most significant threats to the UK.

(With inputs from agencies)

More For You

National Trust sets vision to heal nature and engage more Asians

Lisa Nandy, Steve Reed, René Olivieri and Hilary McGrady at a National Trust event marking its 130th anniversary

National Trust sets vision to heal nature and engage more Asians

THE National Trust, which is seeking to broaden its appeal to British Asians, is marking its 130th anniversary with a renewed commitment to restoring nature and widening access under a 10-year strategy.

Its director-general, Hilary McGrady, also aims to inspire more people to get involved in caring for the country’s natural resources.

Keep ReadingShow less
Navroop Singh

Navroop Singh was convicted of five charges including rape and was sentenced on July 4 at Isleworth Crown Court. (Photo credit: Metropolitan Police)

Man jailed for life over rape and attempted rape in west London

A 24-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for rape, attempted rape and firearm offences following a Metropolitan Police investigation in west London.

Navroop Singh, of Mellow Lane East, Hayes, was convicted of five charges including rape and was sentenced on Friday, July 4 at Isleworth Crown Court. He must serve a minimum of 14 years.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lepra

'The 100 Club offers a powerful way to support and scale-up this work,' said the organisers.

Lepra launches 100 Club to support community-based leprosy detection

LEPRA launched its first high-value giving network, the 100 Club, on June 26. The event was held at Quilon Restaurant in London and brought together philanthropists, business leaders and supporters of the charity’s work.

The event was hosted by Kalpesh Solanki, Group Managing Editor of Asian Media Group and President of the 100 Club. Remarks were delivered by Lepra’s Chair of Trustees Suzanne McCarthy and CEO Jimmy Innes, who spoke about the organisation’s ASPIRE project.

Keep ReadingShow less
family-centre-iStock

Currently, one in four families with children under five do not have access to local children’s centres or Family Hubs. (Representational image: iStock)

£500 million plan to expand family services across England

THE UK government has announced the nationwide rollout of Best Start Family Hubs across every local authority, aiming to support 500,000 more children by 2028.

The hubs are intended to offer easier access to family services and reduce pressure on parents.

Keep ReadingShow less
Brothers deny assaulting police during Manchester Airport brawl

Photo for representation. (iStock)

Brothers deny assaulting police during Manchester Airport brawl

TWO brothers accused of assaulting a man inside a Starbucks and later attacking police officers at Manchester Airport are standing trial, with the prosecution arguing they used "unlawful and extreme violence".

Mohammed Fahir Amaaz, 20, and his older brother Muhammad Amaad, 26, both from Rochdale, are said to have acted aggressively on July 23 last year while at the airport to pick up their mother, who had arrived on a flight from Qatar.

Keep ReadingShow less
