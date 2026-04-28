Donald Trump hosts King Charles at White House

Highlights:

King Charles begins four-day US state visit with White House meeting with Donald Trump

Visit comes amid tensions between Washington and London over the Iran conflict

Charles to address Congress on Tuesday, becoming first British monarch to do so since Elizabeth in 1991

Security tightened following alleged assassination attempt against Trump

KING CHARLES met Donald Trump at the White House on Monday at the start of a state visit taking place amid tensions between the United States and the United Kingdom over the Iran conflict, and following an alleged attempt to assassinate the US president.

The meeting between Charles and Trump came as differences continue over the US conflict with Iran. The visit is aimed at maintaining ties between the two countries.

Charles is scheduled to address a joint meeting of Congress on Tuesday. In an excerpt released from the speech, he will say the relationship between the two countries is one of “reconciliation and renewal”.

Charles and Trump exchanged handshakes and remarks outside the White House South Portico.

First Lady Melania Trump greeted Charles and Queen Camilla. Camilla wore a Cartier brooch featuring the British and US flags.

Trump and Melania later hosted Charles and Camilla for tea and showed them the beehive on the White House South Lawn.

The royal couple later attended a garden party at the British ambassador’s residence. Guests included Olympic diver Tom Daley, US House Speaker Mike Johnson and other officials.

The four-day visit was planned to mark the 250th anniversary of US independence from the British monarch George III.

State visit begins at White House

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the visit would “honor the long-standing and special relationship”.

The visit comes as Charles, 77, continues diplomatic efforts after Trump, 79, criticised London’s stance on the Iran conflict.

The trip also follows a shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday. A suspect accused of attempting to assassinate Trump appeared in court on Monday.

Security for the visit has been tightened, with limited media access.

The royals earlier arrived at Joint Base Andrews, where they were received by children holding bouquets.

Charles to address Congress

On Tuesday, Trump and Melania will meet Charles and Camilla in the Oval Office and host a state dinner.

Charles will also become the first British monarch to address Congress since his mother, Elizabeth II, in 1991.

The royals will travel to New York on Wednesday to visit the 9/11 memorial, before leaving on Thursday for Bermuda for Charles’s first visit to a British overseas territory as monarch.

Iran conflict overshadows visit

The visit has drawn attention as differences over the Iran conflict continue between Washington and London.

Trump has criticised prime minister Keir Starmer over his position on the war, as well as his government’s policies.

Trump described Starmer as “no Churchill”, referring to former prime minister Winston Churchill.

Starmer has criticised the war but supported the state visit. A YouGov poll in early April found that 48 per cent of Britons support cancelling it.

Trump said the king’s visit could help improve relations.

“He represents his nation like nobody else can do it,” Trump told Fox News on Sunday.

The visit is also significant for Charles, who has been undergoing cancer treatment in recent years.

During Trump’s visit to Britain last September, Charles handled diplomatic engagements, according to Craig Prescott, who said he is “generally very good” at such occasions.

Prescott said Charles may address the conflict in a coded manner, describing it as the “very big elephant in the room”.

The visit also comes as issues linked to late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein remain in focus.

Charles has faced scrutiny over the past relationship between his brother, Prince Andrew, and Epstein, who died in prison in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies)