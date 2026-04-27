King Charles to address Congress as US trip goes ahead after gala shooting

KING CHARLES begins a state visit to the United States on Monday, with the trip going ahead despite a shooting at a White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington two days earlier and amid tensions over the Iran war.

The four-day visit by King Charles and Queen Camilla is intended to mark historic ties between the two countries as the United States marks its 250th anniversary, according to the government. The trip is the first to the country by a British monarch for two decades.

Buckingham Palace said the visit would proceed following discussions between British and US authorities after the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday. The king was "greatly relieved" that US president Donald Trump, his wife Melania Trump and other guests were unharmed.

An alleged gunman said to be acting alone is in custody following the incident. One member of the president's security detail was wounded. Britain's ambassador to the US, Christian Turner, said after discussions that "we are all very confident that all appropriate security measures are in place" for the visit.

"The king and queen are most grateful to all those who have worked at pace to ensure this remains the case and are looking forward to the visit getting underway tomorrow," a palace spokesperson said.

The visit comes as differences between London and Washington over the US-Israeli war on Iran have strained ties. President Trump has criticised prime minister Keir Starmer over his opposition to the war, as well as his government's immigration and energy policies.

Starmer and Trump spoke by phone on Sunday, with the British leader extending "his best wishes" following "shocking scenes" at the gala. They also discussed "the urgent need to get shipping moving again in the Strait of Hormuz, given the severe consequences for the global economy and cost of living for people in the UK and globally," Starmer's office said.

Starmer has criticised the war but defended the visit. "Often what the monarchy is able to do, through the bonds that they build, is reach through the decades in a situation like this," he told MPs.

An early April YouGov poll found 48 per cent of Britons support cancelling the visit. Trump said the trip could "absolutely" help repair relations. "He's a friend of mine for a long time, so he's coming, and we're going to have a great time, and he represents his nation like nobody else can do it," Trump told Fox News.

The visit begins with a private meeting between the king and Trump, followed by tea with the president and first lady Melania Trump. Charles will then address Congress, becoming the first British monarch to do so since Queen Elizabeth II in 1991, and only the second overall.

The royal couple will also attend a state dinner at the White House. Only photographers will be present during Tuesday's Oval Office meeting.

The king, 77, is still undergoing treatment for cancer. During the visit, the royals will travel to New York City to visit the National September 11 Memorial & Museum and mark those killed in the September 11 attacks ahead of the 25th anniversary. The queen will also mark the centenary of children's stories featuring Winnie-the-Pooh.

The trip will conclude in Virginia with the king meeting those involved in conservation work. He will then travel to Bermuda for his first visit to a British overseas territory as monarch.

Charles's first US state visit as monarch comes at the request of the UK government and President Trump. The government is seeking to reinforce ties between the two countries, which it says are under strain.

Britain's ambassador Turner said the visit would highlight shared history and values, adding the approach would be: "Keep calm, carry on."

An internal Pentagon email has outlined how the US could review its position on Britain's claim to the Falkland Islands as a response to the UK's stance on the Iran war.

Issues linked to late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have also drawn attention ahead of the visit. Charles has faced questions over the links between his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Epstein, who died in prison in 2019.

The issue intensified after Andrew was arrested in mid-February following new revelations. The king said "the law must take its course" in a statement issued after the arrest.

Andrew remains under police investigation, has not been charged and has denied any wrongdoing. Royal sources said it was not possible for the royal couple to meet any victims of Epstein during the tour to avoid impacting any potential criminal cases.

Observers say Charles may address tensions indirectly in his speech to Congress. Craig Prescott of Royal Holloway, University of London said the king is "generally very good" at handling such occasions.

(With inputs from agencies)