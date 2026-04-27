Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

King Charles to address Congress as US trip goes ahead after gala shooting

Buckingham Palace said the visit would proceed following discussions between British and US authorities after the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday.

Charles

Two members of the 'Stop Trump Coalition' action group pose with a mock missile and masks of King Charles and Donald Trump in front of the gates of Buckingham Palace on April 27, 2026, to call for an end to the UK's support to the US in the bombing of Iran.

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraApr 27, 2026
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

KING CHARLES begins a state visit to the United States on Monday, with the trip going ahead despite a shooting at a White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington two days earlier and amid tensions over the Iran war.

The four-day visit by King Charles and Queen Camilla is intended to mark historic ties between the two countries as the United States marks its 250th anniversary, according to the government. The trip is the first to the country by a British monarch for two decades.

Buckingham Palace said the visit would proceed following discussions between British and US authorities after the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday. The king was "greatly relieved" that US president Donald Trump, his wife Melania Trump and other guests were unharmed.

An alleged gunman said to be acting alone is in custody following the incident. One member of the president's security detail was wounded. Britain's ambassador to the US, Christian Turner, said after discussions that "we are all very confident that all appropriate security measures are in place" for the visit.

"The king and queen are most grateful to all those who have worked at pace to ensure this remains the case and are looking forward to the visit getting underway tomorrow," a palace spokesperson said.

The visit comes as differences between London and Washington over the US-Israeli war on Iran have strained ties. President Trump has criticised prime minister Keir Starmer over his opposition to the war, as well as his government's immigration and energy policies.

Starmer and Trump spoke by phone on Sunday, with the British leader extending "his best wishes" following "shocking scenes" at the gala. They also discussed "the urgent need to get shipping moving again in the Strait of Hormuz, given the severe consequences for the global economy and cost of living for people in the UK and globally," Starmer's office said.

Starmer has criticised the war but defended the visit. "Often what the monarchy is able to do, through the bonds that they build, is reach through the decades in a situation like this," he told MPs.

An early April YouGov poll found 48 per cent of Britons support cancelling the visit. Trump said the trip could "absolutely" help repair relations. "He's a friend of mine for a long time, so he's coming, and we're going to have a great time, and he represents his nation like nobody else can do it," Trump told Fox News.

The visit begins with a private meeting between the king and Trump, followed by tea with the president and first lady Melania Trump. Charles will then address Congress, becoming the first British monarch to do so since Queen Elizabeth II in 1991, and only the second overall.

The royal couple will also attend a state dinner at the White House. Only photographers will be present during Tuesday's Oval Office meeting.

The king, 77, is still undergoing treatment for cancer. During the visit, the royals will travel to New York City to visit the National September 11 Memorial & Museum and mark those killed in the September 11 attacks ahead of the 25th anniversary. The queen will also mark the centenary of children's stories featuring Winnie-the-Pooh.

The trip will conclude in Virginia with the king meeting those involved in conservation work. He will then travel to Bermuda for his first visit to a British overseas territory as monarch.

Charles's first US state visit as monarch comes at the request of the UK government and President Trump. The government is seeking to reinforce ties between the two countries, which it says are under strain.

Britain's ambassador Turner said the visit would highlight shared history and values, adding the approach would be: "Keep calm, carry on."

An internal Pentagon email has outlined how the US could review its position on Britain's claim to the Falkland Islands as a response to the UK's stance on the Iran war.

Issues linked to late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have also drawn attention ahead of the visit. Charles has faced questions over the links between his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Epstein, who died in prison in 2019.

The issue intensified after Andrew was arrested in mid-February following new revelations. The king said "the law must take its course" in a statement issued after the arrest.

Andrew remains under police investigation, has not been charged and has denied any wrongdoing. Royal sources said it was not possible for the royal couple to meet any victims of Epstein during the tour to avoid impacting any potential criminal cases.

Observers say Charles may address tensions indirectly in his speech to Congress. Craig Prescott of Royal Holloway, University of London said the king is "generally very good" at handling such occasions.

(With inputs from agencies)

congress speechdonald trumpking charlesuk-us relationsus state visit

Related News

rishi-sunak-ai
News

AI is already squeezing jobs for young workers, warns Rishi Sunak

uk-france-channel-deal
News

UK, France strike new Channel deal to curb small boat crossings

britain-judiciary-freedom-of-information
News

Eastern Eye journalist threatened by judiciary for doing his job

starmer-mandelson-scandal
News

Starmer refuses to quit over Mandelson scandal

More For You

Dentist
Dentist who mocked 'Indian dentistry' wins appeal for reinstatement
iStock (Photo for representation)

Dentist who mocked 'Indian dentistry' wins appeal for reinstatement

  • Dentist removed over “Indian dentistry” remarks wins appeal
  • Judge rules misconduct was serious but not permanent in nature
  • Six-month suspension replaces full erasure from register

A UK dentist struck off over racially charged remarks about an “Indian company” has been allowed to return to the profession, after the High Court ruled that her conduct, while serious, did not justify a permanent ban. The case involving Hanna Grzelczak is likely to raise questions around professional misconduct, proportional punishment and how regulators assess intent and rehabilitation.

Grzelczak, who had been removed from the register by the General Dental Council in September 2025, challenged the decision and secured a reduced penalty. The court instead imposed a six-month suspension, allowing for the possibility of her return to practice.

Keep ReadingShow less