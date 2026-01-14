Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

UK calls NATO talks on Greenland ‘business as usual’

UK plays down Greenland troop talk as NATO Arctic discussions continue

UK calls NATO talks on Greenland ‘business as usual’

Greenland’s strategic Arctic location has drawn renewed attention from NATO allies and the US.

Pexels
Teena Jose
By Teena JoseJan 14, 2026
Teena Jose

See Full Bio
  • Britain says NATO Arctic talks are routine, not a shift in policy
  • Media reports point to early discussions on a possible Greenland deployment
  • US claims on threats near Greenland are disputed by Nordic diplomats

Britain has moved to cool speculation about a possible military deployment to Greenland, saying discussions with allies on Arctic security are routine and ongoing.

The comments came after media reports suggested Britain was holding talks with European partners about a potential NATO mission in Greenland, an Arctic territory that has recently drawn attention because of its strategic location and mineral resources.

On January 12, Britain said conversations with allies on deterring Russian activity in the Arctic were “business as usual”, following reports that military planners were exploring options to strengthen NATO’s presence in the region.

Arctic back on the agenda

The Telegraph reported on January 11 that military chiefs from Britain and other European countries were working on early-stage plans for a possible NATO mission in Greenland. The newspaper said officials had begun discussions with Germany, France and other allies on options that could involve British troops, warships and aircraft, reportedly aimed at countering Russian and Chinese influence.

Asked about the report on Sky News, British transport minister Heidi Alexander said such discussions were routine within the alliance. She reportedly said the Arctic was becoming an increasingly contested geopolitical region and that it was normal for NATO members to talk about how to deter Russian aggression in the Arctic Circle.

A government spokesperson said Britain was committed to working with NATO allies to strengthen deterrence and defence in the Arctic, without confirming any specific deployment plans.

Trump claims, European doubts

The renewed focus on Greenland follows repeated comments by Donald Trump, who has said the US must own Greenland to prevent Russia or China from occupying the territory in the future. Greenland is an autonomous region within the Kingdom of Denmark.

Trump has argued that the existing US military presence on the island is not sufficient. However, Nordic diplomats have pushed back on those claims. The Financial Times reported on January 12 that diplomats from the region rejected assertions that Russian or Chinese vessels were operating near Greenland.

Denmark has also disputed Trump’s statements. Vessel tracking data from MarineTraffic and LSEG reportedly showed no Chinese or Russian ship presence close to Greenland.

Bloomberg News reported on January 12 that a group of European countries, led by Britain and Germany, was discussing ways to boost military presence in Greenland. Citing people familiar with the talks, the report said Germany was expected to propose a joint NATO mission focused on protecting the wider Arctic region.

Also, some European governments believe a stronger NATO footprint in the Arctic could persuade Trump to drop his idea of seizing Greenland.

For now, British officials are framing the discussions as part of regular alliance coordination, even as Greenland quietly becomes a focal point in wider debates over Arctic security and great power competition.

deploymenteuropean countriesgreenlandus claimsgovernment

Related News

Indian drugmaker eyes takeover of UK’s Vitabiotics: report
Business

Indian drugmaker eyes takeover of UK’s Vitabiotics: report

Pakistan pushes JF-17 fighter jet deals across Asia, Middle East
Featured

Pakistan pushes JF-17 fighter jet deals across Asia, Middle East

Modi-Trump-Getty
Featured

India looks beyond US as trade deal talks stall

Reliance Jio
Featured

Ambani's Reliance Jio considers IPO with smaller stake sale

More For You

UK business confidence sinks to three-year low after November budget

UK firms report weaker confidence as tax and regulatory worries dominate end-2025 sentiment

Canva

UK business confidence sinks to three-year low after November budget

  • Business confidence slid to -11.1 in late 2025, the weakest since 2022
  • Tax worries hit a record 64 per cent of firms, survey shows
  • Exporters feel steadier, pointing to domestic pressures at home

British businesses ended 2025 in their most pessimistic mood in three years, with confidence slipping further after the November budget, according to a closely watched survey published on January 15.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales said its business confidence index fell to -11.1 in the fourth quarter, down from -7.3 in the previous quarter and the lowest reading since the end of 2022. Confidence weakened steadily between September and December and dropped again after the budget delivered on November 26 by finance minister Rachel Reeves, the survey showed.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us