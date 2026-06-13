David Beckham receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star but says 'every day there’s a mountain to climb'

Highlights

David Beckham has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Former England captain says he never imagined receiving such recognition

Beckham insists he remains driven despite a career full of accolades

Continues to hope for a Spice Girls reunion featuring wife Victoria

Says family remains his top priority after nearly three decades with Victoria Beckham

“Every day there’s a mountain to climb.”

That is how David Beckham describes his outlook on life, despite a career that has already delivered football glory, global fame and now a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Speaking to Variety, the former England captain said he still finds it difficult to believe he will be honoured on Hollywood Boulevard, recalling how he once walked the famous street as a young visitor from East London and admired the names embedded there.

“I actually can’t believe it,” Beckham said. “I remember walking in Hollywood and looking for the stars, and all these years later, knowing that I’ll have my own star, it’s a huge honour.”

The recognition adds to a remarkable chapter for the football icon, who was recently knighted by King Charles III and has become one of Britain's most successful sporting figures.

From Manchester United dream to global fame

Beckham said his ambitions as a child were far simpler than the life he eventually built.

Raised in a football-obsessed family, he only wanted to play for Manchester United and represent England. The son of a repairman and a hairdresser, he credited his parents for instilling the work ethic that shaped his career.

That drive helped him win major honours in England, Spain and the United States, captain his country and become one of football's most recognisable faces.

Reflecting on his knighthood, Beckham described the ceremony as one of the most special moments of his life, particularly because his parents, wife and children were there to share it with him.

World Cup excitement and Messi admiration

Beckham also looked ahead to the FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, saying interest in football across North America has never been greater.

While he hopes England can finally end its long wait for World Cup success, he identified France, Spain, Brazil and reigning champions Argentina among the leading contenders.

As co-owner of Inter Miami, Beckham also spoke warmly about Lionel Messi, admitting the Argentine has overtaken his own free-kick tally and describing him as a player capable of producing the extraordinary whenever he chooses.

Family first and hopes for a Spice Girls reunion

Despite his football and business commitments, Beckham said family remains the foundation of his life.

He and Victoria Beckham will celebrate 27 years of marriage in July, and he credited their longevity to always making time for one another while putting their four children first.

“Our family always comes first,” Beckham said.

The former footballer also revealed that he still hopes to see the Spice Girls reunite on stage. A long-time fan of the group before marrying Victoria, he said he regularly encourages the band members to perform together again.

Asked about the secret to his continued ambition, Beckham returned to the mindset that has defined him since childhood.

“Every day there’s a mountain to climb,” he said, adding that he will continue striving for more in football, business and family life.