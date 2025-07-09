Cardi B stuns in a 3D floral Rahul Mishra gown at Paris Couture Week

Highlights:
- Cardi B wore a ruby-red custom Rahul Mishra gown with sculptural 3D flowers at Paris Couture Week.
- The outfit followed her earlier dramatic appearance at Schiaparelli in a fringe dress with a live crow.
- She’s currently working on her debut album Am I the Drama? and a beauty venture with Revolve.
- The look featured diamond accessories, a sculpted bun, and smoky makeup to match the theatrical dress.
Cardi B took her fashion game to new heights in Paris, stepping out in a dramatic Rahul Mishra creation that fused red carpet glamour with runway sculpture. The rapper’s custom-made gown, featuring 3D blooming flowers and a shimmering ruby base, was a highlight at Paris Haute Couture Week, making it one of her most talked-about looks this season.
Cardi B's red gown features 3D sculpted flowers and intricate embroideryInstagram/rahulmishra_7
The Rahul Mishra dress with blooming details
Cardi’s gown, from Rahul Mishra’s autumn 2025 collection, brought together intricate hand-embroidery with sculptural design. The dress, in a deep red shade covered in tiny rhinestones, caught the light with every movement. Beaded detailing mimicked vines climbing up her silhouette, and from behind, eight large flowers unfolded in a wire structure, making her look like a walking floral sculpture.
This bold look came just hours after her appearance at Schiaparelli, where she wore a structured black dress complete with a live crow perched on her arm. But it was Mishra’s floral fantasy that stole attention, and not just for its complexity, but for how effortlessly Cardi carried it.
Rahul Mishra’s couture creation turns heads on the Paris streetsInstagram/rahulmishra_7
A beauty look to match the drama
To complement the outfit, Cardi B kept her beauty choices both elegant and powerful. Her hair was pulled back into a low bun with styled baby hairs, a signature she’s owned over the years. She wore a diamond choker, drop earrings, and a bracelet that added more sparkle without competing with the dress. Her makeup leaned into drama too: smoky eyes, winged liner, and sharp black nails.
Known for pushing boundaries on red carpets, Cardi often prioritises fashion over beauty. “Great outfit. Every time,” she once said, emphasising how first impressions are made by what you wear.
Cardi B steps out in a custom Rahul Mishra dress at Paris Couture WeekInstagram/rahulmishra_7
Album on the way, beauty line next
Beyond couture, Cardi B is focused on finishing her long-anticipated debut album Am I the Drama?, while also preparing to enter the beauty industry with Revolve. Speaking to WWD, she hinted that both ventures are deeply personal, aimed at building a brand that reflects both her roots and spirit.
Whether she’s teasing a new single or stepping out in sculptural fashion, Cardi B continues to command attention, not by playing it safe, but by transforming every appearance into a performance of its own.