£500 million plan to expand family services across England

THE UK government has announced the nationwide rollout of Best Start Family Hubs across every local authority, aiming to support 500,000 more children by 2028.
The hubs are intended to offer easier access to family services and reduce pressure on parents.
Nationwide rollout and funding
Currently, one in four families with children under five do not have access to local children’s centres or Family Hubs.
The new initiative, backed by over £500 million, will create up to 1,000 hubs by the end of 2028, with all local authorities expected to have a hub by April 2026.
Areas including Warrington, Leeds, Reading, and Somerset are among those to gain access.
The hubs will provide services such as early language support, parenting sessions, housing advice, breastfeeding support, mental health services, and debt and welfare guidance.
A new digital platform will also be launched to connect parents with local hubs and the NHS App.
Quotes from ministers and organisations
Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “It’s the driving mission of this government to break the link between a child’s background and what they go on to achieve – our new Best Start Family Hubs will put the first building blocks of better life chances in place for more children.”
Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: “By bringing together early support services and investing £500 million in children’s development, we’re taking preventative action that will improve lives and reduce pressure on the NHS – a key part of our 10 Year Health Plan.”
Anna Feuchtwang, CEO of the National Children’s Bureau, said: “The Prime Minister’s Plan for Change set out his ambition to improve outcomes in early childhood. Now the government has put its money where its mouth is and committed to rolling out Best Start Family Hubs in every local authority.”