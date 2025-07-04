Kent County Show opens with royal visit from Duchess of Edinburgh

Key points:
- Day one of the Kent County Show begins at Detling Showground near Maidstone
- The Duchess of Edinburgh visits the event for the first time in 16 years
- Organisers expect up to 70,000 visitors over the weekend
- Farming and rural life are at the centre of the three-day programme
- Highlights include live camel racing, equine sports, livestock displays and more
Kent County Show opens with royal visit
The Kent County Show returned to Detling near Maidstone on Friday, marking the start of a major three-day celebration of farming, food, and rural living. The event opened with a special visit from the Duchess of Edinburgh, who is attending for the first time in 16 years.
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, who grew up in Brenchley near Tunbridge Wells and serves as patron of the Association of Show and Agricultural Organisations (ASAO), met with farmers, equine exhibitors, and local businesses on her tour of the showground.
Spotlight on farming and rural life
Organised by the Kent County Agricultural Society, the show brings together people from across the county to highlight the importance of agriculture and rural industries. Chairman Matthew Cullen said there was a "real buzz in the air" and called the royal visit a “great achievement”.
“There’s lots on offer,” he said. “From the livestock section with all the animals, young farmers, equine sports and food halls. We’ve also got something a little unusual this year – live camel racing. It isn’t what you’d normally get to see.”
Mr Cullen added that the event offers an opportunity for farmers to network and for the public to better understand how food is produced. “We all know Kent as the Garden of England, so for the rural and farming sector, it's a proud moment to come together and show off to the general public.”
Boost in interest following farming TV series
According to Mr Cullen, the farming sector has seen a noticeable spike in public interest, partly due to the popularity of the Amazon Prime series Clarkson’s Farm. “It has brought farming to the forefront of people’s minds,” he said, noting a broader uptick in engagement at agricultural shows across the UK.
Friday highlights at the showground
The opening day features a packed programme of events across multiple rings. Highlights include:
- 09:30 – Kent Youth Trials (Heritage Ring)
- 10:00 – Joseph’s Amazing Racing Pigs (Countryside Ring)
- 11:15 – Camel Racing (John D Wood & Co Astor Ring)
- 11:45 – Sheep Dog Display (Countryside Ring)
- 12:15 – Hypo Hounds Diabetic Assistance Dog Display (Countryside Ring)
- 13:15 – Heritage Parade (John D Wood & Co Astor Ring)
- 15:05 – British Novice Showjumping with 90cm Open (Standen Ring)
- 17:30 – Donkey In Hand Championship (Pam Nesfield Ring)
Performances from Rock Choir and various vehicle and dog displays are also scheduled throughout the day.
Visitor information and tickets
Attendance for the weekend is expected to range between 60,000 to 70,000 people, depending on the weather. Tickets are still available to book online or can be purchased at the gate.
- Adult tickets: £22 (in advance)
- Child tickets: £3 (in advance)
- Under 5s: Free entry
The Kent County Show continues through the weekend with a wide range of attractions, from local produce to equestrian competitions and entertainment for all ages.