Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

UK house prices climb 3 per cent as market shrugs off weak sentiment

Housing market shows unexpected strength even as economic uncertainty lingers

UK house prices

The data suggests the UK housing market may be regaining some momentum after a quieter winter period.

AFP via Getty Images
Teena Jose
By Teena JoseMay 02, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business coverage, with a particular focus on the UK property market. A postgraduate in financial journalism, she reports on market trends, hidden economic shifts and the financial realities shaping business ecosystem. Her work also includes profiling high-profile business leader for the Asian Business Awards, and conducting in-depth interviews across the UK business landscape. Alongside her reporting, she produces daily digital video content exploring business, property and economic developments.

See Full Bio
  • UK house prices rise 3 per cent annually in April
  • Average property value reaches £278,880
  • Market recovery continues despite falling buyer confidence

UK house prices saw an unexpected lift in April, suggesting the housing market may be holding up better than many had anticipated. According to the latest data from Nationwide Building Society, annual house price growth rose to 3 per cent, up from 2.2 per cent in March. On a monthly basis, prices increased by 0.4 per cent, taking the average UK house price to £278,880.

This comes at a time when concerns around the Iran conflict and interest rate uncertainty were expected to weigh on buyer sentiment. There had been a growing view that potential homeowners would delay purchases, waiting for more favourable mortgage conditions.

Instead, the data suggests the UK housing market may be regaining some momentum after a quieter winter period.

Confidence dips, but buyers haven’t vanished

The broader economic backdrop tells a more cautious story. Consumer confidence has dropped to its lowest level in over two years, marking a third consecutive monthly decline. At the same time, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors reported a noticeable fall in new buyer enquiries in March, hinting that some households are still holding back.

Even so, Robert Gardner, chief economist at Nationwide, pointed to relatively stable household finances as a possible reason the market has not stalled. He noted that debt levels remain low compared to income and that affordability has been gradually improving, as quoted in a news report.

Part of that improvement has come from wages rising faster than house prices in recent years, alongside a modest easing in mortgage rates.

Stability for now, but questions remain

There are also signs that policy decisions are helping steady the market, at least for now. The Bank of England recently held interest rates, a move some in the property sector believe could support buyer confidence in the short term.

Jason Tebb of OnTheMarket said the market continues to show resilience despite economic pressures, reportedly said in a statement.

Still, there are warnings that this recovery may not be straightforward. Gardner suggested that economic growth could weaken and inflation rise further due to developments in the Middle East, which may feed through to borrowing costs.

Adding to that cautious outlook, both Knight Frank and Barclays have recently lowered their forecasts for house price growth this year.

For now, the housing market appears to be holding steady. Whether that resilience continues, or begins to fade under wider economic pressure, is still an open question.

april averagemarket recoveryproperty valueuk house pricesuk housing

Related News

bank-of-england-hold-rates
Business

Bank of England set to hold rates amid Iran war fallout

ai-london-job-loss
Business

AI threatens more than a million London jobs, new report finds

foreign investors India market
Business

New book explains how foreign investors can enter Indian market

Tata-somerset-plant
Business

Government hands Tata £380m for Somerset battery plant

More For You

The Real Greek rescue

Founded in London in 1999, The Real Greek offers Greek-style decor and dishes like hummus and moussaka

iStock

The Real Greek saved as Karali Group steps in to rescue 19 restaurants

Highlights

  • Karali Group buys 19 of 28 Real Greek restaurants.
  • 358 of 509 jobs saved in rescue deal.
  • Nine sites closing including Edinburgh and Glasgow.
The Real Greek restaurant chain has been rescued from collapse after Karali Group bought most of its outlets. The deal saves 19 of the Mediterranean chain's 28 restaurants and hundreds of jobs.

Karali Group, which bought Cote Brasserie last year, made an offer just as administrators were about to be appointed. The rescue saves 358 workers, though 151 jobs will be lost.

Nine sites closing

Real Greek's Japanese owner Toridoll announced plans on Friday to appoint administrators, raising fears the entire chain would shut. Toridoll also owns Fulham Shore, which runs Real Greek and Franco Manca pizza restaurants.

Keep ReadingShow less