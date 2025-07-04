Zarah Sultana leaves Labour, plans new party with Corbyn and independents

FORMER Labour MP Zarah Sultana has announced her resignation from the party and plans to launch a new political party alongside ex-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and other independent MPs and activists.
Sultana, who represents Coventry South, lost the Labour whip last year for supporting the removal of the two-child benefit cap.
She stated on social media that the new party would aim to challenge what she called a "broken" Westminster system. In her post, she said the government was "an active participant in genocide" in Gaza and criticised Labour's response to the crisis. “Labour has completely failed to improve people’s lives,” she said.
Today, after 14 years, I’m resigning from the Labour Party.
Jeremy Corbyn and I will co-lead the founding of a new party, with other Independent MPs, campaigners and activists across the country.
Join us. The time is now.
Sign up here to stay updated: https://t.co/MAwVBrHOzH pic.twitter.com/z91p0CkXW0
— Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) July 3, 2025
Israel has strongly denied allegations of genocide in Gaza. Prime minister Keir Starmer has described the situation as “appalling and intolerable,” while calling for a ceasefire and the release of hostages. The International Court of Justice is currently examining the genocide claims.
Responding to Sultana’s comments, a Labour spokesperson cited government achievements including wage increases, NHS appointments, and trade deals.
Home secretary Yvette Cooper said Sultana had “always taken a very different view” and defended the government’s actions.
Sultana, elected in 2024, was one of eight MPs suspended for opposing the two-child cap. While four have rejoined Labour, Sultana and John McDonnell remain independents. McDonnell said he was “dreadfully sorry” to see her leave. The BBC reported he will not be part of the new party.
Corbyn and four other independent MPs previously formed an alliance, winning in constituencies with large Muslim populations on a pro-Palestinian platform. He told ITV’s Peston there was “a thirst for an alternative” and said, “There will be an alternative... based on peace rather than war.”