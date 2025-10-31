Sultana says left-wing party will seek power, not protest

ZARAH SULTANA has said her new political party, founded with Jeremy Corbyn, aims to “run government” and not just protest against it.

The Coventry South MP left Labour in July to form a new left-wing group, currently operating under the temporary name Your Party. She described it as a “40-year project” and said its goal was to win power and “change people’s lives for the better.”

Speaking to BBC’s Political Thinking with Nick Robinson, Sultana said the movement would be “socialist, democratic and member-led”. If elected, she said it would prioritise nationalisation, building council homes, and creating secure jobs. “We’re building a party of the left that can win power and deliver justice,” she said.

Since its launch four months ago, the party has faced internal disputes over leadership, finances, and its name. Three officials recently quit the board of MoU Operations Ltd, which oversees the party’s finances and membership, leaving Sultana as sole director. Reports suggest the party is still seeking to recover around £800,000 in donations and data.

Disagreements between Sultana and Corbyn earlier arose over an unauthorised membership portal, but the two have since reconciled. Members will vote on the party’s official name at a founding conference in Liverpool next month.

Sultana said she hopes to co-lead with Corbyn but would stand for sole leadership if members prefer a single leader.

In the interview, she called Reform UK leader Nigel Farage “a fascist politician” and warned of the risks a Farage government could pose. A Reform UK spokesman responded that Sultana should “go back to school or buy herself a dictionary.”

Sultana said Reform’s rise in the polls reflects anger over austerity and added her party would work with the Green Party “to stop Reform.”