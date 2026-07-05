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Vance hopes next prime minister can 'get Britain back on track'

US vice president says frequent changes of prime minister reflect deeper problems in British politics

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FILE PHOTO: Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer meets with US president Donald Trump, alongside US vice president JD Vance (R) and UK foreign secretary David Lammy (L) in the Oval Office at the White House on February 27, 2025 in Washington, DC.

(Photo by Carl Court - Pool/Getty Images)
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJul 05, 2026
Pramod Thomas

Pramod Thomas is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye, where he covers British Asian affairs and key developments in UK politics and business. With two decades of journalism experience, his areas of interest include business, international affairs, current events, arts and culture. 

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Highlights

  • Vance said he hoped Andy Burnham, or whoever succeeds Keir Starmer, could "get Britain back on track"
  • He described Britain as an "amazing place" and reaffirmed the importance of the US-UK special relationship
  • Vance said Washington would work closely with whoever becomes Britain's next prime minister

US VICE PRESIDENT JD Vance said Britain had been "failed by its leadership for a long time," adding that he hoped the country's next prime minister could deliver the structural change voters were seeking after years of political turmoil.

In an interview with the Sunday Times newspaper, Vance said frequent changes of government pointed to deeper problems in British politics.

Prime minister Keir Starmer announced last month he would step down after two years in office, paving the way for Britain's seventh prime minister in a decade.

Lawmaker Andy Burnham is widely expected to succeed Starmer after emerging as the sole candidate to replace the outgoing leader.

"What I see is six prime ministers in the last few years," Vance told the newspaper. "What that says to me is that something is very broken about British politics and that people are really crying out for significant structural change."

"I hope that Andy Burnham — and if not Andy Burnham, somebody else — is able to deliver it," the vice president said, adding that "whoever the prime minister is figures out how to get Britain back on track."

'An amazing place'

Vance, whose wife Usha studied at the University of Cambridge and who has frequently spoken of his affection for Britain, described the country as an "amazing place" with the "most amazing people in the world" outside the US.

His comments come after a sometimes uneasy but largely functional relationship between Starmer and US president Donald Trump.

The two leaders repeatedly stressed the importance of the US-UK "special relationship" despite disagreements over issues including Iran, Gaza and Ukraine, while also securing trade and investment agreements between the two allies.

Reacting to Starmer's resignation last month, Trump described him as a "lovely man" and a "sort of friend of mine," but said that he had failed on immigration and energy policy.

Trump had added: "I wish him well."

Trump has described Burnham as "extremely liberal" and suggested Britain's next likely prime minister would be unlikely to support further North Sea oil and gas development — something the US president had been asking Starmer to do.

In his interview with the Sunday Times, Vance said he did not know much about Burnham, but added that Britain remained one of Washington's closest allies.

"Whoever is the prime minister, we're going to work with them and work with them as successfully as we can," he said.

(Reuters)

keir starmerandy burnhamuk prime ministerus-uk relationsus-uk trade dealvance next uk prime minister
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