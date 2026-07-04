Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

India-UK trade deal clears final hurdle as new customs rules pave way for July 15 rollout

India has notified the rules that will determine which goods qualify for tariff benefits under the landmark trade agreement

India UK
Indian companies are strengthening their investment footprint in the UK ahead of the India-UK trade deal.
iStock
Teena Jose
By Teena JoseJul 04, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

See Full Bio
Follow:
  • India has notified customs rules for the India-UK Free Trade Agreement, clearing the way for its implementation on July 15.
  • The agreement will eliminate or reduce tariffs on most goods traded between the two countries, benefiting exporters and businesses.
  • The deal is expected to increase annual bilateral trade by £25.5 billion in the long term.

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) has taken another step towards implementation after India notified the customs rules that will determine whether goods qualify for preferential tariff treatment under the landmark deal. The new rules, issued by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, will come into force on July 15, the same day the trade agreement becomes operational.

The notification outlines how the country of origin of goods will be determined under the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), a key requirement for exporters seeking lower or zero customs duties. Only products that meet the agreed origin criteria will be eligible for the tariff concessions offered under the agreement.

Who gets the tariff benefits?

Under the new rules, goods will qualify for preferential treatment if they are wholly obtained or produced in India or the UK, produced entirely from originating materials, or manufactured using non-originating materials that satisfy the agreement's origin requirements.

The notification also sets out the documents importers must provide to claim lower tariffs.

For importers in the UK, proof of origin can take the form of an origin declaration completed by the exporter or producer, a certificate of origin issued by an authorised body, or evidence demonstrating that the goods qualify under the agreement.

For imports into India, an origin declaration completed by the exporter or producer will be required. Origin declarations and certificates of origin will remain valid for 12 months from the date of issue.

Signed on July 24, 2025, the India-UK trade agreement is expected to significantly reduce trade barriers between the two countries.

Under the agreement, the UK will liberalise tariffs on 99 per cent of Indian exports, while India will remove or reduce tariffs on 90 per cent of its tariff lines for UK goods. Around 64 per cent of UK products will become duty-free immediately, covering approximately £1.9 billion of current exports. Over time, the share of UK products entering India duty-free is expected to rise to 85 per cent.

According to UK government estimates, the agreement could increase annual bilateral trade by £25.5 billion in the long run. It is also projected to boost India's economy by £5.1 billion and the UK's by £4.8 billion, while strengthening supply chains, supporting jobs and improving market access for businesses in both countries.

The agreement also includes the India-UK Double Contributions Convention (DCC), which will take effect alongside the trade deal on July 15. Under the arrangement, Indian and British professionals working temporarily in the other country can continue paying social security contributions only in their home country for up to 60 months, an increase from the previous 36-month limit. The provision applies to highly skilled professionals on existing visa routes and is intended to prevent double social security payments.

The UK government has said businesses on both sides will also benefit from streamlined customs procedures, stronger support for digital trade and more predictable trading rules, measures expected to be particularly helpful for small and medium-sized enterprises.

bilateral tradecustoms rulesdouble contributions conventiontariff benefitsindia uk trade deal
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

nhs-walking-reward
News

NHS to reward walkers in new 'marathon a month' challenge

Musical show raises funds for Brent women's charity
News

Musical show raises funds for Brent women's charity

lisa-nandy-x
News

Culture secretary Lisa Nandy quits X over 'abuse and misinformation'

barrister-oxford-degree
News

Barrister wins appeal against ban over false Oxford degree claim

More For You

asian-restaurant-raided

Falling prices for fresh produce and dairy brought modest relief to hospitality businesses in May

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Why restaurants are finally paying less for some everyday ingredients

  • UK hospitality food and drink prices fell 0.1 per cent in May, ending April's inflationary uptick.
  • Lower prices for vegetables, dairy and cooking oils helped ease overall costs for restaurants and cafés.
  • Coffee, fish, chocolate and soft drinks continued to face inflationary pressure driven by global supply challenges.

UK hospitality food prices edged lower in May, giving restaurants, cafés and pubs a small break after costs rose the previous month. However, industry experts say businesses should not assume the pressure is over, with several key ingredients still becoming more expensive because of global supply and weather-related risks.

According to the latest Foodservice Price Index published by NIQ and Prestige Purchasing, food and drink prices across the hospitality sector fell by 0.1 per cent compared with April. The slight decline suggests supply chains have remained resilient despite continued uncertainty in global commodity markets.

Keep ReadingShow less