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Musical show raises funds for Brent women's charity

AWRC holds charity evening to support survivors of domestic abuse

Musical show raises funds for Brent women's charity

From L to R - Tina Siddiqui (AWRC treasurer), Sarbjit Ganger (director), Lilian Prem (trustee), Nithee Patel (chair), mayor of Harrow, councillor Yogesh Teli, mayor of Brent, councillor Amer Agha, mayoress of Brent, Tajinder Nijjar (trustee) and Anusha Pache (trustee), during the event.

Eastern Eye
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJul 03, 2026
Eastern Eye

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THE Asian Women's Resource Centre (AWRC) held a charity musical fundraising evening in Harrow last to raise awareness and funds for survivors of domestic abuse.

More than 500 people attended the programme, which was conducted in collaboration with ArchMan Music on June 20 at Harrow Arts Centre, a statement said.

Those present included healthcare professionals, business leaders and community members. Brent mayor councillor Amer Agha; mayoress Tajinder Nijjar; Harrow mayor councillor Yogesh Teli; AWRC officials Nithee Patel (chair); Sarbjit Ganger (director); Tina Siddiqui (treasurer); Lilian Prem and Anusha Pache (trustees), also attended.

Asian Media Group, publishers of Eastern Eye and Garavi Gujarat newsweeklies, was the media partner for the event.

A musical stage show titled Udaan: From Shadows to Sky, which followed the stories of three south Asian women - from their experiences of control and fear to the moment each reclaimed her voice was the highlight of the event.


Singers Rekha and Parry perform at the event AWRC

The show was produced by Dr Archana Dixit of ArchMan Music and featured The 515 Crew band, singers Rekha and Parry, as well as Dr Dixit and her husband Dr Manish Bhardwaj.

Sarbjit Ganger, director of AWRC, said: "Music has the power to open conversations that are often difficult to have. This event enabled us to raise awareness of domestic abuse in a culturally sensitive and impactful way, while raising crucial funds to ensure vulnerable women continue to receive the support they need."

Based in Brent, AWRC was established 45 years ago and provides support services to black, minority and ethnic women and girls experiencing abuse across London. It offers services in more than 20 languages, including Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu, Bengali, Gujarati and Tamil.

ArchMan Music was founded by Dr Dixit and Dr Bhardwaj, both NHS consultants, who have organised fundraising concerts across London since 2022.

awrccharity musical fundraisingdomestic abuse survivorsharrow arts centrebrent womens charity
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