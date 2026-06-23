Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Octopus takes on Tesla with shoebox-sized battery that plugs into a wall socket

The energy supplier is launching its own battery range as households look for ways to cut electricity bills

Octopus Energy

Octopus Energy's new battery range aims to help households store cheaper electricity and use it when prices rise

LinkedIn/Octopus Energy
Teena Jose
By Teena JoseJun 23, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

See Full Bio
Follow:
  • Octopus Energy has unveiled its first own-brand home battery range.
  • A plug-in battery for renters could open up the market to millions of households.
  • The systems will launch across five European countries from 2027.

Britain's home battery market could be about to open up to a much wider audience after Octopus Energy unveiled a new range of home energy storage systems, including a plug-in battery designed specifically for renters and people living in flats.

The launch puts home batteries, energy bill savings and Octopus Energy batteries firmly in focus as households continue looking for protection against volatile electricity prices. The move also marks Octopus Energy's entry into the increasingly competitive home battery market, where brands such as Tesla have established a strong presence.

A battery for Britain's renters

Announced at the company's Energy Tech Summit in London, the new Octopus Nook range includes the Nook Cube, a compact 2kWh battery roughly the size of a shoebox that plugs directly into a standard household socket.

Unlike traditional home battery systems that require permanent installation, the Cube has been designed for renters and apartment residents, a group that has largely been excluded from the home battery market because they often cannot make structural changes to their properties.

The battery can be managed through the Octopus app, while additional units can be added to increase storage capacity up to 10.5kWh. Octopus believes the product could help unlock energy storage for Britain's more than 10 million renting households.

For homeowners, the company is launching the Nook Colossus, a wall-mounted battery system with a capacity of 5kWh. The units can be stacked to provide up to 30kWh of storage for larger properties and higher energy demands. Both products are compatible with solar panels and will be sold with a 12-year warranty.

Growing battle for the home energy market

The launch comes as demand for solar panels and home batteries continues to rise across Europe. Higher and less predictable energy prices, particularly following instability in the Middle East, have encouraged more households to explore ways of generating and storing their own electricity.

Home batteries allow customers to store electricity when prices are lower, often overnight on smart tariffs or during periods of excess solar generation, and use it later when power costs are higher. Depending on usage patterns, this can reduce annual energy bills by hundreds of pounds.

Greg Jackson, founder and chief executive of Octopus Energy Group, reportedly said that home batteries are "one of the smartest ways to cut energy bills right now" and described the launch as part of the company's efforts to help customers access cheaper electricity.

Speaking about the Nook Cube, Jackson reportedly said the batteries could pay for themselves within two to three years and continue delivering savings afterwards by storing lower-cost electricity for later use.

The company has not yet disclosed pricing for either product. However, Jackson reportedly said the larger Nook Colossus system would be priced below many established battery brands and would include Octopus' smart optimisation technology to automatically charge and discharge at the most cost-effective times.

The batteries are expected to become available next year to Octopus customers in the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain.

Octopus says it has already installed nearly 26,000 solar and battery systems across the UK, Spain and France. The latest launch suggests energy suppliers are increasingly looking beyond supplying electricity and into helping customers generate, store and manage their own power at home.

home battery rangeoctopus energyplugin batteryrentersoctopus energy ev charger
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Lakshmi-mittal-steel
Featured

Lakshmi Mittal: India to play China-like role in steel demand surge

bank-of-england-bailey
Business

Bailey says inflation pressures remain despite Iran deal as BoE keeps rates steady

uk-economy-shrinks
Featured

Economy shrinks for first time since August as Middle East war hits

UK faces slower growth and rising unemployment, OECD warns
Featured

UK faces slower growth and rising unemployment, OECD warns

More For You

British taxes

Public pressure is growing for technology giants to contribute more to UK tax revenues

iStock

Most Britons want Big Tech to pay more tax, survey finds

  • 67 per cent of Britons support higher digital services taxes on major tech firms.
  • The UK's digital services tax generated around £800 million in 2024-25.
  • Three in four people say they would rather work for or buy from companies that pay their fair share of tax.

A majority of Britons believe global technology companies such as Meta, Google and Amazon should pay more tax in the UK, according to new research that suggests public support remains firmly behind tougher taxation of large digital firms.

The findings come as the future of the UK's digital services tax continues to attract political and international attention. A survey released by the Fair Tax Foundation found that 67 per cent of respondents want the government to increase taxes on multinational technology companies to boost their overall tax contribution in Britain.

Keep ReadingShow less