JLR among firms supporting UK fast-track talent visa expansion

INDIA's Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is among more than 100 research-focused companies included in an expanded fast-track pathway under the UK’s Global Talent visa scheme.

The move allows selected innovative businesses to support applications from scientists and engineers from around the world, including India, who want to work on funded research projects in the UK.

Previously, the pathway was mainly available through universities, academic bodies and independent research organisations. Under the expanded route, eligible companies can also sponsor research talent.

“By expanding the Global Talent visa to more than 100 businesses, we are making it easier than ever for our most innovative companies to recruit eligible researchers who will develop the medicines, technologies and industries of the future right here in the UK, underpinning our industrial strategy, creating skilled jobs and driving growth in the process,” said Jonathan Reynolds, UK secretary of state for business, innovation, science and trade.

Indians are already among the top three nationalities benefiting from the visa route, which was launched in 2022. More than 700 Global Talent visa grants have been issued so far.

“The expansion of the Global Talent visa to innovative businesses across the country will ensure these benefits are felt across more of the country and in a wide range of sectors, from medicines and AI to the creative and cultural economy,” said professor Christopher Smith, International, Talent and Skills Champion at UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), the government body that manages the scheme.

Visa allows individuals to move between projects

The Global Talent visa allows individuals to move between projects as they develop their research careers in the UK.

The UKRI-endorsed funder pathway will now include research-driven companies such as JLR, IBM and AstraZeneca. The pathway provides a faster route for eligible researchers working on funded projects.

“The move will help secure the arrival of some of the world’s best and brightest to drive breakthroughs in clean energy, life sciences and AI, while helping key businesses to innovate, scale and stay in the UK, in one more step towards re-industrialising Britain,” the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade (DBIST) said.

“For the first time, exceptional researchers coming to the UK to work on funded projects can be supported in their move by UK research-intensive businesses thanks to the country’s premier visa route for research talent,” it added.

The Global Talent visa is open to individuals at different stages of their careers who have already demonstrated their ability in research and innovation. Applicants can qualify through routes including leading academic appointments, competitive fellowships or funded research grants.

The scheme also provides a peer-review route for established or emerging research leaders who do not have an eligible appointment, fellowship or research grant.

Latest expansion means researchers can now receive support from more than 100 commercial research businesses, alongside approved universities and research institutes.

According to DBIST, the companies were selected for their work in areas including sustainable technologies, nuclear fusion, life sciences, advanced automotive technology and the use of technology in creative industries.

UKRI said allowing these businesses to attract global research talent would support the country’s research plans and help deliver future projects.

(PTI)