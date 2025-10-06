Skip to content
JLR to restart production after cyber-attack shutdown

JLR

A logo is pictured outside a Jaguar Land Rover new car show room in Tonbridge, south east England.

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraOct 06, 2025
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
JAGUAR LAND ROVER (JLR) is expected to restart some production this week after a cyber-attack forced the company to suspend operations and send workers home.

Manufacturing will first resume at JLR’s engine plant in Wolverhampton, though it may take several weeks for all sites to return to full capacity, BBC reported.

Work at JLR’s three UK factories in the West Midlands and Merseyside had been halted since the late August attack, which shut down IT systems and stopped vehicle production and parts distribution.

The hack, claimed by a group calling itself Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters, is estimated to have cost the company at least £50 million a week.

The government has guaranteed a £1.5 billion loan to help JLR support its parts and service suppliers.

Some suppliers, including small firms like Genex UK, have struggled financially and laid off staff during the shutdown.

Evtec Group chairman David Roberts told the BBC the stoppage had severely affected communities in the West Midlands.

JLR said its recovery programme was “firmly under way,” with its global parts logistics centre “returning to full operations.” Experts said production will resume gradually as supply chains recover.

cyber attackjaguar land roverjlruk manufacturingwest midlands

