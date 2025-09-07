Jaguar Land Rover says no customer data stolen in cyber breach

JAGUAR LAND ROVER (JLR) said on Friday it is working "at pace" to resolve a cyber incident that has severely affected its retail and production activities. Factory staff have been told to stay at home until at least early next week.

The company disclosed the breach on Tuesday, the latest in a series of cyber and ransomware attacks against businesses globally. Companies such as Marks & Spencer and Co-op have also been hit by breaches in recent years.

JLR, owned by Tata Motors, said it acted immediately by shutting down its systems to limit the impact. In an emailed statement on Friday, it said there was no evidence at this stage that customer data had been taken.

"We are now working at pace to restart our global applications in a controlled manner," JLR said. "Our retail and production activities have been severely disrupted."

The company, Britain’s largest automotive employer with about 33,000 staff, said factory workers will remain at home until at least Tuesday.

Marks & Spencer, which suffered a major hack earlier this year, said the disruption over several months cost it around 300 million pounds in lost operating profit.

JLR has already faced difficulties this year. In July, it reported a near 11 per cent quarterly sales fall, partly due to a temporary halt in US shipments after the administration of Donald Trump imposed tariffs on all car imports.

Although exports to the US resumed in May, JLR cut its main profit margin target for fiscal 2026 to 5 per cent-7 per cent, down from 10 per cent, citing uncertainty over US tariff policy. The company has also been facing weaker demand in China and slower sales in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies)