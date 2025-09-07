Skip to content
Jaguar Land Rover says no customer data stolen in cyber breach

A logo is pictured outside a Jaguar Land Rover new car show room in Tonbridge, south east England. (Photo: Getty Images)
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraSep 07, 2025
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism.
JAGUAR LAND ROVER (JLR) said on Friday it is working "at pace" to resolve a cyber incident that has severely affected its retail and production activities. Factory staff have been told to stay at home until at least early next week.

The company disclosed the breach on Tuesday, the latest in a series of cyber and ransomware attacks against businesses globally. Companies such as Marks & Spencer and Co-op have also been hit by breaches in recent years.

JLR, owned by Tata Motors, said it acted immediately by shutting down its systems to limit the impact. In an emailed statement on Friday, it said there was no evidence at this stage that customer data had been taken.

"We are now working at pace to restart our global applications in a controlled manner," JLR said. "Our retail and production activities have been severely disrupted."

The company, Britain’s largest automotive employer with about 33,000 staff, said factory workers will remain at home until at least Tuesday.

Marks & Spencer, which suffered a major hack earlier this year, said the disruption over several months cost it around 300 million pounds in lost operating profit.

JLR has already faced difficulties this year. In July, it reported a near 11 per cent quarterly sales fall, partly due to a temporary halt in US shipments after the administration of Donald Trump imposed tariffs on all car imports.

Although exports to the US resumed in May, JLR cut its main profit margin target for fiscal 2026 to 5 per cent-7 per cent, down from 10 per cent, citing uncertainty over US tariff policy. The company has also been facing weaker demand in China and slower sales in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies)

Nirmala Sitharaman

India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure would be simplified from four slabs to two, with reductions across several sectors. (Photo: Getty Images)

India cuts consumption taxes, simplifies structure into two slabs

INDIA announced a major cut in consumption taxes on Wednesday, days after the United States imposed steep tariffs on Indian goods.

India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure would be simplified from four slabs to two, with reductions across several sectors. In some cases, levies have been reduced by more than half.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jio Platforms

Jio Platforms includes India’s largest telecom operator, Reliance Jio Infocomm, with more than 500 million users. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Jio IPO planned for mid-2026, AI unit announced with Meta and Google

RELIANCE Industries plans to take its telecom and digital arm, Jio Platforms, public by mid-2026, chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Friday. The announcement sets a new timeline for the long-awaited IPO of a business analysts value at over $100 billion.

At its annual general meeting (AGM), Reliance also announced the launch of an artificial intelligence unit in partnership with Google and Meta.

Keep ReadingShow less
JLR-Getty

A logo is pictured outside a Jaguar Land Rover new car show room in Tonbridge, south east England. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

UK car exports to US rebound after trade deal

UK VEHICLE exports to the United States rose in July after a new trade deal between London and Washington reduced tariffs, industry data showed on Thursday.

According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), exports increased 6.8 per cent in July to nearly 10,000 units, following three consecutive months of decline.

Keep ReadingShow less
Migrant hotel workers call off strike after reaching agreement

Workers at Radisson Blu hotel in Canary Wharf

Migrant hotel workers call off strike after reaching agreement

WORKERS at the Radisson Blu hotel in Canary Wharf have cancelled a planned six-week strike after reaching an agreement that met all their demands.

The group of housekeepers, most of whom are migrant women from Nepal and members of the United Voices of the World (UVW) union, were due to begin industrial action on Sunday (31). It would have been the longest hotel strike in the UK since 1979, a statement said.

Keep ReadingShow less
enforcement directorate

The Enforcement Directorate searches were conducted at locations linked to the Gupta brothers, Piyoosh Goyal of World Window Group, and entities such as Sahara Computers and ITJ Retails Pvt Ltd.

Getty Images

India agency acts on South Africa request in Gupta brothers probe

INDIA's financial crime fighting agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out searches at locations connected to the Gupta brothers of South Africa and their associates in a money laundering case.

The action followed a Mutual Legal Assistance Request (MLAR) received by India from South Africa in connection with the "state capture scam," reported PTI quoting sources.

Keep ReadingShow less
