Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Business secretary Peter Kyle visits Jaguar Land Rover as cyber attack shutdown hits supply chain

This has left suppliers and their workers facing financial strain

Peter Kyle

A JLR spokesman said the company was working “around the clock” with cybersecurity experts

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 23, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • JLR extends production pause until at least 1 October following cyber attack.
  • Business secretary Peter Kyle and industry minister Chris McDonald meet affected suppliers.
  • Unions call for a furlough scheme to protect workers in the supply chain.

Government steps in as JLR shutdown continues

Business secretary Peter Kyle has visited Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) as the carmaker’s production halt, triggered by a cyber attack, continues to disrupt the UK’s automotive supply chain.

JLR, the country’s largest car manufacturer, confirmed its pause in production will now run until at least 1 October. The shutdown, which began on 31 August, is having a knock-on impact on suppliers and workers already facing financial strain.

Concerns for suppliers and staff

Industry minister Chris McDonald, who joined the visit, said the Government was focused both on restarting JLR’s operations and supporting the wider supply chain.
“We are acutely aware of the difficulties the stoppage is causing for those suppliers and their staff, many of whom are already taking a financial hit through no fault of their own – and we will do everything we can to reassure them that the Government is on their side,” he said.

The Unite union has urged ministers to introduce a furlough scheme for employees affected by the pause in production. For now, JLR is leading efforts to support its suppliers without direct state intervention.

JLR response

A JLR spokesman said the company was working “around the clock” with cybersecurity experts, the National Cyber Security Centre and law enforcement agencies to resolve the issue and prepare a phased restart.

“We have made this decision to give clarity for the coming week as we build the timeline for the phased restart of our operations and continue our investigation,” the spokesman said.
“Our focus remains on supporting our customers, suppliers, colleagues, and our retailers who remain open. We fully recognise this is a difficult time for all connected with JLR and we thank everyone for their continued support and patience.”

jaguar land roversupply chainukgovernmentcyber attack

Related News

Satya Nadella backs £30bn Microsoft push in UK
Business

Satya Nadella backs £30bn Microsoft push in UK

Trump urges EU to impose steep tariffs on India and China over Russian oil
Business

Trump urges EU to impose steep tariffs on India and China over Russian oil

Co-op and Bestway strike new deal to back independent retailers
Business

Co-op and Bestway strike new deal to back independent retailers

More For You

UK–Africa business summit 2025

UK–Africa business summit 2025

UK–Africa business summit 2025 highlights trade, technology and resilient partnerships

Highlights:

  • Dr Sudhir Ruparelia emphasised Uganda’s growing real estate, agriculture and tourism sectors.
  • Lord Dolar Popat called for closer Commonwealth ties between Africa, the UK and India.
  • Uganda’s ministers outlined regional integration, investment climate and agricultural transformation.
  • Spiritual leader Sant Trilochan Darshan Das Ji urged ethical entrepreneurship rooted in integrity.

The 15th edition of the UK–Africa Business Summit took place on Friday, 12 September at The Royal Horseguards Hotel & One Whitehall Place, bringing together senior government leaders, entrepreneurs, investors and diaspora stakeholders to strengthen trade and investment ties between the UK and African nations.

Keep ReadingShow less
Modi & Trump

Donald Trump and Narendra Modi shake hands as they attend a joint press conference at the White House on February 13, 2025.

Reuters

India, US to discuss trade issues after tariff hike

INDIA and the United States will hold trade discussions in New Delhi on Tuesday, officials and Indian media reports said, as the two countries look to resolve a tariff dispute.

India currently faces high US tariffs on most of its exports and has not yet been able to reach a trade deal that would ease the pressure.

Keep ReadingShow less
Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal recalled that in February, Narendra Modi and Donald Trump had instructed their trade ministers to conclude the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement (BTA) by November 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Trade talks with US moving forward positively, says Indian minister Goyal

INDIA’s commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that negotiations on the proposed trade agreement between India and the United States, which began in March, are progressing in a positive atmosphere and both sides are satisfied with the discussions.

He recalled that in February, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and US president Donald Trump had instructed their trade ministers to conclude the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement (BTA) by November 2025.

Keep ReadingShow less
Baiju Bhatt

At 40, Bhatt is the only person of Indian origin in this group, which includes figures such as Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg. (Photo: Getty Images)

Baiju Bhatt named among youngest billionaires in US by Forbes

INDIAN-AMERICAN entrepreneur Baiju Bhatt, co-founder of the commission-free trading platform Robinhood, has been named among the 10 youngest billionaires in the United States in the 2025 Forbes 400 list.

At 40, Bhatt is the only person of Indian origin in this group, which includes figures such as Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg. Forbes estimates his net worth at around USD 6–7 billion (£4.4–5.1 billion), primarily from his roughly 6 per cent ownership in Robinhood.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK business district
The Canary Wharf business district including global financial institutions in London. (Photo: Getty Images)
Getty Images

Economy shows no growth in July amid political turbulence

UK's ECONOMY showed no growth in July, according to official data released on Friday, adding to a difficult week for prime minister Keir Starmer’s government.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product was flat in July, following a 0.4 per cent rise in June.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us