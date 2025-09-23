Business secretary Peter Kyle visits Jaguar Land Rover as cyber attack shutdown hits supply chain

Highlights:

JLR extends production pause until at least 1 October following cyber attack.

Business secretary Peter Kyle and industry minister Chris McDonald meet affected suppliers.

Unions call for a furlough scheme to protect workers in the supply chain.

Government steps in as JLR shutdown continues

Business secretary Peter Kyle has visited Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) as the carmaker’s production halt, triggered by a cyber attack, continues to disrupt the UK’s automotive supply chain.

JLR, the country’s largest car manufacturer, confirmed its pause in production will now run until at least 1 October. The shutdown, which began on 31 August, is having a knock-on impact on suppliers and workers already facing financial strain.

Concerns for suppliers and staff

Industry minister Chris McDonald, who joined the visit, said the Government was focused both on restarting JLR’s operations and supporting the wider supply chain.

“We are acutely aware of the difficulties the stoppage is causing for those suppliers and their staff, many of whom are already taking a financial hit through no fault of their own – and we will do everything we can to reassure them that the Government is on their side,” he said.

The Unite union has urged ministers to introduce a furlough scheme for employees affected by the pause in production. For now, JLR is leading efforts to support its suppliers without direct state intervention.

JLR response

A JLR spokesman said the company was working “around the clock” with cybersecurity experts, the National Cyber Security Centre and law enforcement agencies to resolve the issue and prepare a phased restart.

“We have made this decision to give clarity for the coming week as we build the timeline for the phased restart of our operations and continue our investigation,” the spokesman said.

“Our focus remains on supporting our customers, suppliers, colleagues, and our retailers who remain open. We fully recognise this is a difficult time for all connected with JLR and we thank everyone for their continued support and patience.”