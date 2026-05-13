Middle East conflict pushes up prices for London's favourite mango

Highlights

Traders in Tooting report fewer deliveries of Alphonso mangoes than usual this spring

An Asian trader says London's high streets are far quieter than normal for this time of year

Despite the shortage, demand remains strong among British South Asian communities

MANGO sellers in south London are warning of a shortage of the Alphonso variety, widely regarded as the finest mango in the world, as a combination of bad weather in India and rising transport costs squeezes supply at the height of the season.

Traders in Tooting, a long-established hub for south Asian food and culture, say deliveries have been notably lower than usual this spring.

The Alphonso, known for its exceptional sweetness, soft texture and rich aroma, is imported into the UK each year between April and June and is particularly prized by British South Asian communities.

Shabir Khan, who has sold Alphonso mangoes from his Mango Uncle stall in Tooting for 24 years, told the BBC the difference this year is stark. "At this time of year, normally many of London's high streets are flooded with Alphonsos," he was quoted as saying. "But this year, it's different."

Khan attributed the rise in prices partly to disruption in global air routes caused by conflict in the Middle East, which has forced cargo planes to fly longer distances. "The planes have to fly a longer way to come, so oil prices have gone up," he said. "That's why it's so expensive this year."

'Bad weather is another reason'

Experts also pointed out a second factor: adverse weather conditions across parts of India have reduced harvests of the premium fruit, further tightening supply.

Despite the higher prices, shoppers continue to queue at Khan's stall, many asking specifically for Alphonsos and refusing to consider alternatives.

Food writer and influencer Ranji, known online as Tooting Mama, said the fruit's appeal is easy to understand. "They're not as fibrous as the mangoes you get in the supermarket," she was quoted as saying. "They're definitely not sour; they're very, very sweet and very soft." She added: "If the French have Beaujolais, we've got our mangoes."

But Ranji has noticed the change in atmosphere around this year's season. "In the past, you'd see sellers bringing them in by the trolley load, with crowds gathered around," she said. "This year, it feels much quieter."

With the Alphonso season lasting only a matter of weeks, fans of the fruit are keen to buy while they can. Other mango varieties will remain on sale throughout the summer, but for many customers, there is simply no substitute.