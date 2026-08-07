Vijay’s wife Sangeetha withdraws divorce case after months of court proceedings

Highlights

Sangeetha Sornalingam withdrew her divorce petition against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK chief C Joseph Vijay on Friday.

She appeared before the court through video conference and submitted her reasons for withdrawing the case.

The couple had been married since 1999 and have two children.

Sangeetha Sornalingam, wife of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay, has withdrawn her divorce petition, bringing the proceedings to a formal close.

Sangeetha appeared before the court through video conference on Friday and informed it of her decision to withdraw the petition. The case had been adjourned several times this year, including in June after she first indicated that she intended to withdraw it.

Divorce case had faced several adjournments

Sangeetha filed for divorce at the family court in Chengalpattu in February, seeking dissolution of her marriage to Vijay. She cited irreconcilable differences and also sought permanent alimony, along with permission to continue living in the couple’s matrimonial home in Neelankarai, Chennai.

The matter was adjourned on June 15 after Sangeetha told the court she wanted to withdraw the petition. The case was then listed for further hearing on August 7.

In July, proceedings were deferred after neither Vijay nor Sangeetha appeared before the court. On previous occasions, their lawyers had appeared on their behalf, citing difficulties in attending the hearings in person.

Friday’s order formally closed the case following Sangeetha’s withdrawal.

Vijay and Sangeetha have been married for nearly three decades

Vijay and Sangeetha married on August 25, 1999, in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in Chennai. They have two children, a son born in 2000 and a daughter born in 2005.

Speculation about trouble in their marriage grew in 2023 after Sangeetha was absent from several public events involving Vijay. The reports were denied at the time, but questions resurfaced in 2025 when she was not seen at major TVK events, including the party’s second state conference.

The couple’s reported marital difficulties had since remained a subject of public interest, particularly as Vijay expanded his political career alongside his film work.

Vijay’s political career has changed his public profile

Vijay, who heads the TVK, has increasingly shifted his focus towards politics after establishing himself as one of Tamil cinema’s leading actors.

The TVK subsequently emerged as the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election and formed a coalition government with the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML, according to the report.

With Sangeetha’s withdrawal, the divorce proceedings that began in February have now come to an end.