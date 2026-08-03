Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Sonakshi Sinha, says women she 'knew closely' became 'leftists' after marrying Muslims
She referred to a "Hindu daughter" whose views allegedly changed after marrying or befriending Muslims
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By Gayathri KallukaranAug 03, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.
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