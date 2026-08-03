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Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Sonakshi Sinha, says women she 'knew closely' became 'leftists' after marrying Muslims

She referred to a "Hindu daughter" whose views allegedly changed after marrying or befriending Muslims

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut spoke about her political and spiritual journey in a new Instagram video

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 03, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Former X Factor star Gabrielle Carrington denies murdering TikTok influencer

Gabrielle Carrington

Photo Credit/X/@memecoinkartel

Former X Factor star Gabrielle Carrington denies murdering TikTok influencer

Highlights

  • The Plea: Former X Factor finalist Gabrielle Carrington, 29, pleaded not guilty to the murder of 32-year-old TikTok influencer Klaudia Zakrzewska (Klaudiaglam).
  • The Incident: Carrington allegedly ran over Zakrzewska with her Mercedes outside Soho's exclusive Inca nightclub at 4:30 am on April 19, 2026.
  • The Courtroom Drama: Representing herself at the Old Bailey, Carrington told the judge, "This is my life. This is the toughest decision I have to make."

A former X Factor finalist has officially pleaded not guilty to the murder of a popular TikTok and Instagram influencer following a horrific hit-and-run incident in the heart of London’s West End.

Appearing at the Old Bailey via videolink from Bronzefield prison on Monday, August 3, 29-year-old Gabrielle Carrington firmly denied the charges against her. Dressed in a low-cut black outfit with her hair pulled back, the singer-turned-influencer navigated the high-stakes plea hearing without a defense barrister.

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