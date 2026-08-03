Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Sonakshi Sinha, says women she 'knew closely' became 'leftists' after marrying Muslims

Carrington is accused of deliberately driving her Mercedes into 32-year-old Klaudia Zakrzewska—known to her thousands of followers as "Klaudiaglam"—outside the Inca nightclub on Argyll Street, Soho, in the early hours of April 19.

Zakrzewska, originally from Essex, succumbed to her catastrophic injuries in the hospital six days later, prompting the Crown Prosecution Service to upgrade Carrington’s initial attempted murder charge to murder.

"This is my life"

In a highly unusual move for a murder trial, Carrington represented herself during Monday's hearing. When pressed by Judge Sarah Whitehouse KC about whether she was comfortable proceeding without legal counsel, Carrington admitted she did not want to remain unrepresented "for the foreseeable" future, but was eager to enter her plea.

“As I'm not represented, I am happy to give a plea today even though I am not represented,” she told the court. When discussing her ongoing search for a barrister to take on the monumental case, she added, “This is my life. This is the toughest decision I have to make.”

Alongside the murder charge, Carrington pleaded not guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Anoush Chyche. The security guard, who is in his 50s, was also struck by the vehicle as it sharply mounted the pavement during the chaotic 4:30 am altercation. He sustained severe, "life-changing" injuries.

Carrington was not asked to enter a plea regarding a third charge of driving with excess alcohol. Court documents allege she tested positive for 61 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath shortly after the crash, nearly twice the legal limit.

A tragic clash of digital stars

The fatal incident has sent shockwaves through the UK's influencer community, highlighting a devastating real-world clash between two prominent online personalities.

Carrington, who currently boasts over 365,000 followers on Instagram under the handle @RIELLEUK, first shot to national fame in 2013. She reached the live finals of ITV’s The X Factor as a member of the urban pop trio Miss Dynamix, mentored by Gary Barlow. In recent years, the Manchester native rebranded herself as a luxury lifestyle influencer, frequently documenting her glamorous trips to the United Arab Emirates.

The victim, Klaudia Zakrzewska, had carved out her own highly successful digital empire. Beloved by fans for her vibrant TikTok and Instagram content, her sudden death sparked a massive outpouring of grief. Friends and family successfully raised nearly £18,000 via a GoFundMe campaign to cover medical and legal expenses during her final days.

“She has touched so many people with her pure heart and kindness,” her mother, Kinga, wrote on the fundraising page before her daughter's passing.

What happens next?

As the hearing concluded, Carrington was seen making notes on a large pad of paper and directly interacting with the prosecution.

Judge Whitehouse remanded the former pop star into custody and ordered that she be brought to the Old Bailey in person for her next pre-trial hearing on August 11. A full trial, expected to draw massive media attention, has been scheduled to begin on January 5, 2027.