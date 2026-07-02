Why Infosys is at the centre of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumoured wedding venue buzz

Highlights

Rumours linking Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to a New York wedding venue have put Infosys in the spotlight.

The Indian technology company holds the naming rights to the venue's theatre inside Madison Square Garden.

The connection has sparked curiosity among fans, despite no official confirmation of wedding plans.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumoured wedding plans have unexpectedly drawn attention to Indian technology giant Infosys after reports linked the couple to a venue inside New York's iconic Madison Square Garden.

While neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed reports of an upcoming wedding, the speculation has prompted many fans to ask why Infosys is being mentioned alongside one of the entertainment world's most talked-about couples.

Why is Infosys being mentioned?

The connection stems from the Infosys Hall, formerly known as the Hulu Theater, located within Madison Square Garden.

Infosys secured the naming rights to the venue as part of a branding partnership, making it one of the most recognisable corporate names associated with the landmark entertainment complex.

As rumours about Swift and Kelce's possible wedding venue gathered momentum, the Indian company's association with the theatre quickly became a talking point, particularly among fans in India.

Rumoured venue attracts global attention

Madison Square Garden is one of the world's best-known entertainment venues, regularly hosting concerts, sporting events and high-profile private functions.

Reports suggesting the venue could host the couple's wedding have generated widespread online discussion, although no official announcement has been made by either Swift or Kelce.

Infosys gains unexpected spotlight

The speculation has also given Infosys unexpected visibility beyond the technology sector.

Although the company has no involvement in the reported wedding plans beyond its branding agreement with the venue, its name has featured prominently in conversations surrounding the rumours, highlighting how corporate partnerships can unexpectedly become part of major pop culture moments.

With no confirmation from the couple, the reported wedding venue remains the subject of speculation, but the buzz has nonetheless brought Infosys into an unlikely entertainment headline.