Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Why Infosys is at the centre of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumoured wedding venue buzz

The speculation has also given Infosys unexpected visibility

Taylor Swift

While neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed reports of an upcoming wedding

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 02, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Rumours linking Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to a New York wedding venue have put Infosys in the spotlight.
  • The Indian technology company holds the naming rights to the venue's theatre inside Madison Square Garden.
  • The connection has sparked curiosity among fans, despite no official confirmation of wedding plans.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumoured wedding plans have unexpectedly drawn attention to Indian technology giant Infosys after reports linked the couple to a venue inside New York's iconic Madison Square Garden.

While neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed reports of an upcoming wedding, the speculation has prompted many fans to ask why Infosys is being mentioned alongside one of the entertainment world's most talked-about couples.

Why is Infosys being mentioned?

The connection stems from the Infosys Hall, formerly known as the Hulu Theater, located within Madison Square Garden.

Infosys secured the naming rights to the venue as part of a branding partnership, making it one of the most recognisable corporate names associated with the landmark entertainment complex.

As rumours about Swift and Kelce's possible wedding venue gathered momentum, the Indian company's association with the theatre quickly became a talking point, particularly among fans in India.

Rumoured venue attracts global attention

Madison Square Garden is one of the world's best-known entertainment venues, regularly hosting concerts, sporting events and high-profile private functions.

Reports suggesting the venue could host the couple's wedding have generated widespread online discussion, although no official announcement has been made by either Swift or Kelce.

Infosys gains unexpected spotlight

The speculation has also given Infosys unexpected visibility beyond the technology sector.

Although the company has no involvement in the reported wedding plans beyond its branding agreement with the venue, its name has featured prominently in conversations surrounding the rumours, highlighting how corporate partnerships can unexpectedly become part of major pop culture moments.

With no confirmation from the couple, the reported wedding venue remains the subject of speculation, but the buzz has nonetheless brought Infosys into an unlikely entertainment headline.

travis kelceinfosysmadison square gardentaylor swift
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Harriet-Sharmini-Smithers
Entertainment

Harriet Sharmini Smithers: Sophia Duleep Singh's struggle for equality still resonates

Maimuna-Memon-actress
Entertainment

Maimuna Memon: Stepping away from technology has been a real pleasure

Waleed-Akhtar-esh-alladi
Entertainment

Waleed Akhtar says The P Word more relevant than ever

More For You

Gary Glitter

The former pop star is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 5 August

Getty Images

Gary Glitter charged with 4 historical sexual offences dating back to 1978

Highlights

  • Gary Glitter has been charged with four historical sexual offences involving one alleged victim.
  • The charges relate to allegations dating between 1978 and 1981.
  • The former pop star is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 5 August.

Gary Glitter has been charged with four historical sexual offences following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police into allegations dating back more than four decades.

The 82-year-old, whose real name is Paul Gadd, faces one count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 and three counts of indecent assault on a girl under 14. The alleged offences are said to have taken place between 1978 and 1981.

Keep ReadingShow less