Gary Glitter charged with 4 historical sexual offences dating back to 1978

Highlights

Gary Glitter has been charged with four historical sexual offences involving one alleged victim.

The charges relate to allegations dating between 1978 and 1981.

The former pop star is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 5 August.

Gary Glitter has been charged with four historical sexual offences following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police into allegations dating back more than four decades.

The 82-year-old, whose real name is Paul Gadd, faces one count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 and three counts of indecent assault on a girl under 14. The alleged offences are said to have taken place between 1978 and 1981.

Charges relate to one alleged victim

According to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), the charges follow allegations made by a woman concerning alleged abuse over a three-year period.

Bethan David, deputy chief crown prosecutor for CPS London, said prosecutors had concluded there was sufficient evidence to bring the case to court and that doing so was in the public interest. She added that the CPS had worked closely with the Metropolitan Police throughout the investigation.

Court appearance scheduled for August

Glitter, who is currently at HMP Channings Wood, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court in central London on 5 August.

The Metropolitan Police said the allegations were first reported on 9 January 2025 and that Glitter was interviewed in July 2025 as part of the investigation.

Police said the charges relate to one alleged victim and concern offences said to have taken place at a residential address in Kensington between 1978 and 1981. The force added that the complainant is being supported by specialist officers.

Once one of Britain's biggest pop stars

Glitter rose to fame during the early 1970s, selling millions of records and enjoying chart success with songs including Rock And Roll (Parts One And Two), I'm The Leader Of The Gang (I Am) and Do You Wanna Touch Me.

His commercial success declined towards the end of the decade, with Another Rock And Roll Christmas becoming his final UK Top 40 hit in 1984.

As criminal proceedings are now active, it is important to note that these are allegations. Gary Glitter is entitled to a fair trial, and no verdict has been reached.