Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: Why Manhattan road closures have fans convinced the big day is near

Highlights

Road closure permits and activity around Madison Square Garden have fuelled speculation over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's reported wedding celebrations.

Reports claim large-scale events are planned over the US Independence Day weekend, but neither the couple nor their representatives have confirmed them.

Fans continue to speculate over the venue, guest list and wedding date as clues emerge across New York City.

Rumours surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's reported wedding celebrations have gathered momentum after a series of developments in New York City sparked fresh speculation. While the couple have remained silent, street closure permits, reports of hotel bookings and unusual preparations at Madison Square Garden have led fans to believe a major celebration could be imminent.

Madison Square Garden becomes the centre of speculation

The latest rumours gained traction after The New York Times reported that permits had been filed to close roads surrounding Madison Square Garden between 2 and 4 July.

New York City officials later confirmed that an application for the road closures had been submitted in early June, although they did not disclose the purpose of the event.

According to reports, several members of Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs team have booked accommodation nearby. CBS News also reported that the couple are said to be planning a rehearsal dinner for around 100 guests at the venue's Infosys Theater, followed by a larger celebration that could host up to 1,000 people.

However, neither the venue nor representatives for Swift and Kelce have confirmed that the event is linked to a wedding.

Unusual activity fuels fan theories

Speculation has only grown after workers were seen unloading trucks carrying lighting equipment, staging materials and other items outside Madison Square Garden.

Some containers reportedly bore labels reading "Garden Party" and "GP", while crews were also spotted bringing in decorative features, including a large mirror ball and a staircase railing. A red carpet briefly appeared on the arena's steps before being removed.

Adding to the intrigue, New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani jokingly referred to "Taylor Swift's wedding" during recent public appearances while discussing preparations for the busy Independence Day weekend. His comments appeared light-hearted and stopped short of confirming any event.

Despite the growing number of clues, many fans believe the highly public preparations could be an intentional distraction.

Some US media outlets have suggested Swift and Kelce may opt for a private ceremony before hosting a larger celebration, allowing them to avoid intense media attention.

Interest in the couple's wedding plans has also spread to prediction markets, where millions of dollars have reportedly been wagered on where they will eventually marry.

Other locations still in the frame

Although New York is now at the heart of the speculation, Rhode Island remains one of the most talked-about alternatives. Swift owns a coastal property there, making it a popular choice among fans.

Kansas City, where Kelce plays for the Chiefs, along with Pennsylvania and Ohio, have also featured in fan theories.

Earlier rumours that Swift had tried to secure a Rhode Island venue by asking another couple to change their wedding date were later denied by the venue.

The couple have not commented publicly on the reports, leaving questions over the guest list unanswered.

However, NFL player George Kittle, singer Benson Boone and actor Suki Waterhouse have indicated they expect to attend celebrations. Long-time friends Selena Gomez, Jack Antonoff and Abigail Anderson Berard are also widely expected to be among the guests.

For now, the mounting clues have only intensified speculation, but until Swift or Kelce confirms their plans, the reported New York wedding celebrations remain exactly that: rumours.