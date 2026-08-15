Flooding restricts road access to Heathrow Terminals 2 and 3

HEATHROW AIRPORT has restricted access to Terminals 2 and 3 after a pipe leak within the airport grounds caused flooding in the central terminal area.

Passengers travelling to or from the two terminals cannot use roads and have been advised to travel by rail and Tube and avoid using cars.

An airport spokesperson said: "Our teams are working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible, we apologise for any disruption caused," adding: "The leak has been isolated and repairs are on-going."

The disruption comes during the school holidays, one of the busiest periods for the airport.

Heathrow said July 19 was its busiest day of the year so far, with 267,000 passengers passing through the airport as many schools broke up for the summer.

The airport was recently affected by disruption to railway services after a water leak led to the closure of a tunnel.