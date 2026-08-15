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Flooding restricts road access to Heathrow Terminals 2 and 3

An airport spokesperson said: "Our teams are working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible, we apologise for any disruption caused," adding: "The leak has been isolated and repairs are on-going."

Heathrow

The access to Terminals 2 and 3 were restricted due to the flooding in the central terminal area.

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Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeAug 15, 2026
Eastern Eye

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HEATHROW AIRPORT has restricted access to Terminals 2 and 3 after a pipe leak within the airport grounds caused flooding in the central terminal area.

Passengers travelling to or from the two terminals cannot use roads and have been advised to travel by rail and Tube and avoid using cars.

An airport spokesperson said: "Our teams are working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible, we apologise for any disruption caused," adding: "The leak has been isolated and repairs are on-going."

The disruption comes during the school holidays, one of the busiest periods for the airport.

Heathrow said July 19 was its busiest day of the year so far, with 267,000 passengers passing through the airport as many schools broke up for the summer.

The airport was recently affected by disruption to railway services after a water leak led to the closure of a tunnel.

floodingheathrow airportpipe leakterminals 2 and 3
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Heathrow

Flooding has restricted road access to Heathrow's Terminals 2 and 3 during the busy summer travel period

Getty Images

Heathrow flights are running but passengers cannot reach two terminals by road

  • Road access to Heathrow Terminals 2 and 3 has been blocked by flooding.
  • Passengers are being advised to use rail and Tube services instead.
  • The leak has been isolated, but repairs remain under way.

Passengers travelling through Heathrow Airport are being warned of disruption after flooding from a leaking pipe blocked road access to Terminals 2 and 3.

The flooding in Heathrow's central terminal area means passengers cannot currently travel to or from the two terminals by road. The airport is advising people to use rail and Tube services instead while repairs continue.

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