Woman arrested for arson after Welsh fire destroys homes

Highlights

The fire broke out near Hazelwood Road, Newbridge, in Caerphilly county, destroying homes and forcing 32 properties to evacuate.



No injuries were reported, but residents describe losing everything, with the local community and a rugby club already rallying to help.

Police said the blaze was not linked to other wildfires in the country

A 29-YEAR-OLD woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire destroyed five homes and forced the evacuation of 32 properties in south Wales.

The blaze broke out in a field near Hazelwood Road in Pantside, Newbridge, shortly after 4pm on Wednesday (12) before spreading to nearby bungalows.

No injuries were reported. Residents were evacuated as flames spread through homes and nearby fields, with emergency services sending 12 fire appliances and two ambulances to the scene.

Gwent Police said the woman, from Newbridge, was arrested on suspicion of arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered. She remains in police custody.

Officers are carrying out a joint investigation with fire investigation officers from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

Chief superintendent John Davies said the fire was not connected to other wildfires currently affecting parts of the country.

"We understand that there are a lot of ongoing wildfires across the country," he said, adding: "We do not consider this fire to be linked to any other wildfires."

He said the blaze had caused "significant damage" to residential properties and would have "a devastating impact" on the local community.

'Operation largely concluded'

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said on Thursday (13) afternoon that firefighting operations had "largely concluded".

Residents described the fire as frightening, with some using hosepipes and buckets of water as they tried to stop the flames from reaching their homes.

Julia Nichols, 74, was among those evacuated. She said she heard banging before police came to her door.

"The next thing I know the police were knocking on my door and we had to go," she said.

Nichols said some people at the local leisure centre had lost their homes.

"They were being so brave, I mean to lose everything," she said. "I felt absolute fear, you know, you don't expect to open your door and see a fire next to you."

About 20 residents were initially taken to a leisure centre before being moved to a hotel early on Thursday, according to Caerphilly council leader James Pritchard.

First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth said fire services in Wales had been "at full stretch" because of the heatwave and wildfires this summer. He said this had affected their "capability", particularly in Gwent and south Wales.

Newbridge RFC has also offered help to people affected by the fire, opening its clubhouse to provide drinks, showers and changing facilities.

Club secretary Paul Rogers said many residents had lived in the area for years. He said the community had already started collecting food, clothing and blankets for those who had lost their homes.

"It's devastating," Rogers said. "It's going to be a long-term thing. It's not going to happen overnight."

Police said enquiries remain ongoing and urged anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact them.