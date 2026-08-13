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Xdinary Heroes rocked by Gunil's exit as drummer leaves band after fan insult allegations

The band will continue as a five-member group following the exit

Xdinary Heroes rocked by Gunil's exit as drummer leaves band after fan insult allegations

His departure follows an online post alleging that he repeatedly insulted fans

X/ PopBase
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 13, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Gunil is leaving Xdinary Heroes after JYP Entertainment agreed to terminate his exclusive contract
  • His departure follows an online post alleging that he repeatedly insulted fans
  • The band will continue as a five-member group following the exit

Xdinary Heroes have been hit by a major line-up change after drummer Gunil announced his departure from the band amid controversy over allegations that he insulted fans.

JYP Entertainment confirmed on Thursday that Gunil would leave the group and terminate his exclusive contract with the agency. The decision follows discussions between the agency and the musician over the recent controversy.

JYP Entertainment confirms Gunil’s exit

In a statement, JYP Entertainment said it was aware of the seriousness of the matter and had held extensive discussions with Gunil before deciding that continuing his activities with Xdinary Heroes would be difficult.

The agency said the two sides had “mutually agreed to terminate his exclusive contract”, adding that Gunil would conclude his activities with the band immediately.

JYP Entertainment did not provide further details about the allegations in its statement.

Allegations emerged in an online post

The controversy followed a post by a person who claimed to be Gunil's former girlfriend.

The writer alleged that the drummer frequently insulted fans in front of her and behaved differently in private from the persona he displayed during broadcasts.

She said she had felt uncomfortable about what she witnessed but initially chose not to discuss it publicly. According to the post, seeing Gunil appear on a broadcast later prompted her to share the allegations.

The claims originated from the online post and were not independently substantiated in the agency's announcement.

Xdinary Heroes continue without their drummer

Gunil's departure leaves Xdinary Heroes with five members: Jooyeon, Jungsu, Gaon, Jun Han and O.de.

The group debuted under JYP Entertainment in December 2021 and built its profile with songs including “Happy Death Day”, “Hello, World!”, “Deadlock”, “FiRE (My Sweet Misery)” and “X room”.

JYP Entertainment said it would provide full support to the remaining members as they continue their music activities.

Gunil's exit marks a significant change for a band that had maintained its original six-member line-up since debut. Xdinary Heroes will now move forward as a five-piece.

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