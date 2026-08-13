Who is Gautam Rangarajan, Burnham’s new expert adviser?

Highlights

He will advise on structure and process in a newly created role.

Rangarajan is a former BBC strategist and media executive.

Burnham has been reshaping the centre of government since taking office.

PRIME MINISTER Andy Burnham has appointed British Indian strategist and media executive Gautam Rangarajan as an expert adviser on structure and process.

Rangarajan, a former BBC strategist and musician, takes up the newly created role at 10 Downing Street this week.

“Gautam Rangarajan has been appointed as an expert adviser on structure and process,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a brief announcement.

“Gautam brings significant experience in corporate strategy and transformation,” it added.

Details of Rangarajan’s responsibilities have not been set out. His appointment comes as Burnham continues to reorganise the centre of government.

Rangarajan describes himself on his social media profile as a strategist and creative content producer with more than 20 years of experience in media, the creative industries and public service broadcasting.

He lists strategy development, organisational change and work with government bodies and regulators among his areas of experience. He also highlights his work on large-scale change programmes and financial and policy agreements.

Alongside his work in media and strategy, Rangarajan is a professional choral singer and music producer.

His appointment comes during the parliamentary summer recess, when Burnham is carrying out a nationwide tour focused on what he calls “everyday fixes” to help families facing higher living costs.

Burnham wants change

Burnham, who became Labour Party leader and prime minister last month, has said he wants to change the way government works. His plans include launching No. 10 North in Manchester as part of his wider devolution plans.

Since taking office, Burnham has also changed the responsibilities of some government departments. The Department for Business and Trade has been given a wider role and renamed the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade.

He has also created a new Office for the Prime Minister and Cabinet (OPMC), led by cabinet office minister Louise Haigh and cabinet secretary Dame Antonia Romeo.

“To ensure the centre of government is focused on our top strategic priorities, the prime minister is creating an Office for the Prime Minister and the Cabinet (OPMC), which will house No. 10 (Downing Street), No. 10 North and teams within the Cabinet Office directly serving the prime minister and cabinet,” Baroness Angela Smith, Leader of the House of Lords, told Parliament last month.