Indian student and pilot identified after fatal Essex plane crash

Highlights

Vamshi Mandala, 24, was a student from India

Pilot Dylan Patel, 26, was from Harlow

Both died at the scene on June 30

Police are appealing for dash-cam, CCTV and phone footage

POLICE have identified a 24-year-old Indian student and a 26-year-old pilot as the two men who died when a small aircraft crashed in Essex in June.

Essex Police confirmed on Thursday (13) that the victims were passenger Vamshi Mandala and pilot Dylan Patel, from Harlow. The two-seater Cessna aircraft came down in a field off Mill Lane in Ongar at about 12.30pm on June 30.

Mandala had chartered the aircraft for what was meant to be a short flying experience flight after completing his university studies.

The aircraft had taken off from North Weald Airfield shortly before the crash.

Detective chief superintendent Morgan Cronin said police had completed a “complex” formal identification process and had carried it out with “utmost sensitivity”.

“My thoughts, and those of my officers, are with the family and friends of Vamshi and Dylan as they continue to grieve,” he said.

“I want to thank those who responded to the incident and who have continued to investigate for the way they’ve carried out their work, ensuring the dignity of Vamshi and Dylan.”

Cronin said Essex Police was continuing to work with the UK’s Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) to establish what happened.

Both men died from multiple injuries

The Essex Coroner’s Court has been told that both men died at the scene from multiple injuries.

Senior coroner Lincoln Brookes described the deaths as a “real tragedy” and said the unexpected deaths of the two young men in “such traumatic circumstances” were deeply disturbing. He suspended the proceedings while the police investigation continues.

Formal identification followed a Disaster Victim Identification process led by His Majesty’s Coroner and supported by emergency services and the AAIB.

Police said the process was overseen by a panel of experts and involved forensic methods, including DNA and fingerprints. Family Liaison Officers kept the families informed during the process.

Investigators completed a three-day search of the crash site in early July. The aircraft was later “carefully dismantled” and removed from the field as part of efforts to determine the cause of the crash.

Police are still appealing for information, including CCTV, dash-cam and mobile phone footage that could help the investigation.

Detective chief inspector Louise Metcalfe, who is leading the police investigation, urged people who were driving near the site at the time to check their dash-cam recordings.

“I’d particularly ask that anyone who was driving in the vicinity at the time to check their dash cam to see if they have captured footage that could help our investigation,” she said.

“Similarly, anyone with camera or phone footage, is asked to contact us.”

Police said anyone with information should quote incident 600 of June 30 when contacting them. The investigation is continuing alongside the AAIB inquiry.

(with inputs from PTI)