Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Britain heads into another heatwave and we're still not prepared

Large parts of England face extreme heat on Thursday (13), with health, travel and power disruption risks as the UK heads towards its hottest summer on record

amber-heat-warning

A person sleeps in the shade in St James's Park during the fifth heatwave of the season on August 12, 2026 in London, England.

(Photo by Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasAug 13, 2026
Pramod Thomas

Pramod Thomas is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye, where he covers British Asian affairs and key developments in UK politics and business. With two decades of journalism experience, his areas of interest include business, international affairs, current events, arts and culture. 

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Amber extreme heat warning covers London, eastern England, the south-east, Midlands and parts of Yorkshire and the Humber.
  • 2026 could become the first year to record four days of 36C or higher.
  • The country is on course for its warmest summer on record for a second year running.

BRITAIN is facing a rare amber warning for extreme heat, with temperatures expected to reach 38C in some areas on Thursday (13).

Issued by the Met Office, the warning runs from 9am to midnight across eastern England, London and the south-east, the Midlands, and parts of Yorkshire and the Humber. Much of the affected area could see temperatures in the mid-30s.

England is also under amber heat-health alerts issued by the UK Health Security Agency until 9pm on Friday (14). The warning comes as the UK faces its fifth widespread heatwave of the year.

The alerts warn of significant pressure on health and social care services, including a possible rise in deaths, particularly among people aged 65 and over and those with existing health conditions.

Heat could also cause dehydration and heat exhaustion, while power cuts and delays to rail and air travel are possible.

Humid air moving into western areas could bring several "tropical nights", when temperatures remain at or above 20C overnight. Persistent heat during both the day and night can put additional stress on the body, reports said.

Temperatures to fall from the weekend

The Met Office expects the heatwave to be short-lived, lasting two or three days. Temperatures should start to fall from the weekend, although they are expected to remain around or slightly above the mid-August average.

More temperature records could also be broken.

Wednesday (12) was the first day in August this year when temperatures reached 35C or higher, making 2026 the fourth consecutive month to record temperatures at that level.

If temperatures reach 36C or more on Thursday, 2026 will become the first year on record to have four separate days at or above 36C. The previous record of three such days is shared by 1990, 2003, 2020 and 2026.

Some places, including London, could reach 38C. The UK's highest temperature so far this year is 38C, recorded at Lingwood in Norfolk on June 26.

The August temperature record is 38.5C, set in 2003.

According to the Met Office, the average temperature from June 1 to August 10 was already 16.48C, above last year's record summer mean of 16.10C.

Met Office senior scientist Mike Kendon said, "Another record-breaking summer now looks increasingly likely for the UK."

He added that the figures were "a clear reminder" of the changes taking place in the UK's climate.

England and Wales also had their driest July on record, with drought affecting large parts of the country.

Scientists say climate change is making heatwaves and droughts more intense and increasing the frequency of temperature records.

(with inputs from agencies)

met officenorfolkuk climate changeuk heatwaveuk amber heat warning
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Ketankumar-Pipaliya-clacton
News

Asian entrepreneur challenges Nigel Farage in Clacton vote

all-british-chocolate
News

Asian student makes first edible all-British chocolate bar since 1932

Gautam-Rangarajan-burnham
News

Who is Gautam Rangarajan, Burnham’s new expert adviser?

Essex-plane-crash
News

Indian student and pilot identified after fatal Essex plane crash

More For You

UK students

Students react as they receive their A-level results at City of London Academy Highgate Hill on August 13, 2026 in Islington.

Getty Images

England records new high for A-level grades

STUDENTS in England recorded a new high in the proportion gaining A* grades in A-level subjects, with 9.7 per cent receiving the top grade, up from 9.4 per cent last year and above pre-pandemic levels.

Northern Ireland recorded the highest proportion of A and A* grades at 30.7 per cent, followed by Wales at 29.6 per cent and England at 28.7 per cent.

Keep ReadingShow less