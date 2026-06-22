A rare red warning signals Britain's most dangerous heat of the year

Parts of England could see temperatures climb to 40°C under a rare red heat warning.

England has recorded its warmest June since records began in 1884.

Scientists say extreme heat events are becoming more frequent and intense.

The UK is facing one of its most intense heat events in recent years, with forecasters warning that temperatures could reach 40C in parts of England as a rare red weather warning comes into force.

The extreme heat warning, issued by the Met Office, covers a large stretch of England and Wales, including London, Birmingham, Somerset and Swansea. It will be in place from 9am on June 25 until 9pm on June 26. Alongside it, the UK Health Security Agency has issued red heat health alerts across several regions, warning of potential risks to life and severe impacts on health services, transport and infrastructure.

The warning comes as the UK heatwave and record June temperatures continue to dominate weather headlines. Forecasters believe the long-standing June temperature record of 35.6C could be surpassed if current conditions persist.

A month unlike most others

The latest heatwave caps what has already been an extraordinary month for British weather.

According to provisional Met Office figures, England has recorded its warmest June since records began in 1884, with an average temperature of 16.9°C. Across the UK, June ranks as the second warmest on record, behind only June 2023.

The warmth has been particularly striking in eastern and southeastern England. East Anglia, for example, recorded average temperatures around 3°C above its long-term June norm.

The month has also been marked by two separate heatwaves. The first arrived during the third week of June before thunderstorms briefly brought relief. High temperatures then returned during the final days of the month, concentrating largely across southern and eastern England.

Forecasters are also warning of unusually warm nights, with temperatures in some places expected to remain above 20°C. Such conditions, often referred to as tropical nights, can make heatwaves harder to cope with as homes and buildings struggle to cool down.

The current conditions arrive only weeks after the UK recorded its warmest and sunniest spring on record.

Climate scientists suggest the latest heat may fit into a broader pattern. Dr Amy Doherty of the Met Office reportedly said previous studies have shown that human influence has increased both the likelihood and intensity of extreme heat events. She added that climate projections indicate hotter summers and more frequent heatwaves, particularly across southeastern England.

Recent Met Office research has also suggested the probability of temperatures exceeding 40°C in the UK is increasing as the climate continues to warm.

The comparison with the famous summer of 1976 is inevitable, but the numbers tell a different story. While 1976 remains notable for the length of its heatwaves, June 2025 has already recorded higher average temperatures. June 1976 now ranks as the fourth warmest June for the UK and the third warmest for England.

Heat, disruption and sharp contrasts

Transport operators are preparing for possible disruption as tracks, roads and airport infrastructure come under pressure from the heat. National Rail has advised passengers to check travel plans before setting out.

While much of the attention has focused on soaring temperatures, June's weather has also highlighted sharp regional contrasts. Overall UK rainfall finished slightly above average at 103 per cent, but the figures varied significantly by location.

England received only 80 per cent of its typical June rainfall, while Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland were all wetter than normal. Some areas of eastern England recorded less than 20mm of rain throughout the month, while Honister Pass in Cumbria received nearly 500mm.

As Britain heads deeper into summer, the latest warnings suggest the immediate focus will remain on managing the effects of extreme heat. Whether the current spell breaks more records could become clear over the coming days, but June has already secured its place in the country's weather history.