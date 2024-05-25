Amit Shah: Pakistan-occupied Kashmir belongs to India and we will take it

He castigated the Congress for trying to “frighten us” by saying that the neighbouring country possesses atom bombs

Amit Shah attends evening prayers on the banks of the Ganges River at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi on May 11, 2024. (Photo by NIHARIKA KULKARNI/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

PAKISTAN-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is a part of India and “we will take it”, Indian home minister Amit Shah asserted on Saturday (25) as he castigated the Congress for trying to “frighten us” by saying that the neighbouring country possesses atom bombs.

“The PoK hamara hai, hamara rahega aur hum ise lekar rahenge (PoK is ours and it will remain ours. We will take it,” Shah told a rally at Amb in Una district in support of Union minister Anurag Thakur, the BJP candidate from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat.

Shah said prime minister Narendra Modi has already won 310 seats in the first five phases of Lok Sabha polls and the target of ‘400-paar’ would be achieved in the sixth and the last phases, while Congress Rahul Gandhi would be restrained at just 40 seats.

He also mocked the Congress by asking the crowd at the rally as to who will be the prime minister, if the grand old party comes to power.

He also appealed to people to make the BJP victorious in the six assembly seat bypolls for the formation of a BJP government in the state and help achieve the target of ‘400-paar’.

Earlier this week, senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused the Congress and India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru of “breaking the country” and said that Modi “will bring the nation together”.

At a poll meeting in South Delhi in support of BJP candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister exuded confidence that if elected for a third time, Modi will take back PoK.

Chouhan said, “Under his guidance, the country has prospered and is poised to become a world leader.”

“The Congress and Nehru, on the other hand, committed the sin of breaking the country. If (ex-PM) Nehru hadn’t stopped the war (of 1947) and allowed it to continue for three more days, the entire Kashmir would have been a part of India today. There wouldn’t have been any PoK,” he said.

The BJP leader asserted that Modi will reclaim PoK if voted to power again. He vowed to uphold the “pride of Mother India and the people of Delhi” and exuded confidence that the BJP would win all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital.

(PTI)