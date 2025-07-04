Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Major changes announced for Leicester’s Diwali celebrations amid safety fears

Cossington Street Recreation Ground will also not be used for the festivities, the council has revealed. The green space previously was the location for the main stage and the Diwali Village with its food stalls, funfair rides, fashion and arts.

Diwali

This year’s Diwali event will still see Belgrave Road continue to host what is left of the festival. (Representational image)

LDRS
By LDRSJul 04, 2025

THIS year’s annual Diwali celebrations will be stripped back amid public safety fears. Leicester City Council has said there will be no fireworks or stage entertainment as part of major changes announced for the event.

Cossington Street Recreation Ground will also not be used for the festivities, the council has revealed. The green space previously was the location for the main stage and the Diwali Village with its food stalls, funfair rides, fashion and arts. The annual fire garden display was also based there, offering “a peaceful oasis amid the festive excitement”.

The council says major changes are needed to avoid the “potentially dangerous”, “massive” crowds that gather each year for the Hindu festival of light. The celebrations, widely considered to be the largest outside of India, have been branded a “victim of their own success” by the authority.

The changes have been announced after “serious concerns” about public safety were raised by the Diwali safety advisory group, the council said. It claimed the current set-up was branded “no longer fit for purpose” and that “urgent action” needed to be taken. “Several meetings” have since been held to consider options, the authority added.

These included potentially relocating the event to Abbey Park or Leicester city centre. However, the decision was made, following engagement with Belgrave businesses, to keep the celebrations in their historic home.

This year’s Diwali event will still see Belgrave Road continue to host what is left of the festival. More than 6,000 lights will be installed along the Golden Mile and the Wheel of Light will also return this year, the council added.

Assistant city mayor for culture Vi Dempster said: “Unfortunately, Leicester’s annual Diwali festival has become a victim of its own success. We’re being strongly advised by our emergency service partners and crowd control experts that it cannot continue safely in its current format due to the unrestricted and growing crowd numbers that it attracts, and that’s a warning we must take extremely seriously.

“We are absolutely determined that Diwali continues to be part of the city’s festive calendar. We also understand the depth of feeling to see it continue on the Golden Mile where it began over 40 years ago. To do that, we must ensure that it can take place safely. That must be paramount.”

The major changes follow a stripped-back celebration last year after the council decided to cancel the annual light switch-on due to financial difficulties, focusing on just the Diwali Day celebrations itself. The authority said at the time that costs for staging the dual events had skyrocketed from £189,000 in 2018 to a staggering £250,000 in 2023.

Graham Callister, the city council’s head of festivals, events and cultural policy, said: “Diwali has been a real highlight of the city’s festival calendar and attracts thousands of people who come from far and wide to join in the celebrations on the Golden Mile. However, we are now being advised by our emergency service partners and event security providers that we have reached the point where the growing crowds and sheer volume of people attending is causing significant concern about public safety.

“Scaling back on event infrastructure and activity means there will be the additional space needed – and more importantly less congestion – to safely welcome the crowds that want to celebrate on Belgrave Road.”

diwalileicesterleicester city council

Related News

crypto
UK

Two jailed over £1.5m crypto investment scam

Bengaluru youth train at Spurs
Football

Bengaluru youth train at Spurs as part of development partnership

What problems does business analytics solve?
Sponsored Feature

What problems does business analytics solve?

More For You

Manchester Police probes over 1,000 child sexual abuse suspects

Photo for representation. (iStock)

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Manchester Police probes over 1,000 child sexual abuse suspects

GREATER MANCHESTER POLICE is now investigating more than 1,000 child sexual abuse suspects, following years of public criticism and institutional failings in tackling child sexual exploitation.

A new report by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has revealed the force has made “significant improvements” in dealing with group-based sexual abuse and related crimes.

Keep ReadingShow less
Corbyn- Zarah Sultana

Zarah Sultana with Jeremy Corbyn during a protest outside Downing Street demanding the UK government to stop all arms sales to Israel. (Photo: X/@zarahsultana)

X/@zarahsultana

Zarah Sultana leaves Labour, plans new party with Corbyn and independents

FORMER Labour MP Zarah Sultana has announced her resignation from the party and plans to launch a new political party alongside ex-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and other independent MPs and activists.

Sultana, who represents Coventry South, lost the Labour whip last year for supporting the removal of the two-child benefit cap.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hasmukh Shah

The certificate was presented to Shah at the Welsh parliament by Anita Bailey, Home Office Director Windrush Unit.

Hasmukh Shah receives UK minister’s certificate of appreciation

A prominent Asian doctor has been recognised for his services to the community. Prof Hasmukh Shah has received a certificate of appreciation for his contribution and services to the United Kingdom.

The certificate was issued by Seema Malhotra MP, UK Minister for Migration and Citizenship, as part of the Windrush Cymru Elders and Race Council Cymru’s Windrush work in Wales.

Keep ReadingShow less
uk home office

The PAC said the Home Office relies on airline passenger records to track departures but has not reviewed this data since 2020. (Photo: iStock)

iStock

MPs say Home Office unaware if foreign workers leave UK after visas expire

THE HOME OFFICE does not know whether foreign workers are leaving the UK or staying on illegally after their visas expire, according to a cross-party group of MPs.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which oversees government spending, said the department has not analysed exit check data since the skilled worker visa was introduced in 2020, the BBC reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
Asian author creates bilingual books to 'save languages'
Divya Mistry-Patel

Asian author creates bilingual books to 'save languages'

A Birmingham educator and author is working to save heritage languages from extinction by creating bilingual children's books that help families pass their mother tongue to the next generation.

Divya Mistry-Patel, known as Dee, has written a Gujarati-English picture book titled Mari Rang Be Range Biladi (My colourful cat) after watching children in her community lose the ability to speak their parents' language.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc