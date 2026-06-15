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UK heatwave fears grow as temperatures set to hit 28°C

Forecasters are warning of hotter days ahead, but thunderstorms and heavy showers may also be on the way

UK Temperature

Warm weather is set to spread across parts of the UK, bringing both sunshine and the risk of storms

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Teena Jose
By Teena JoseJun 15, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

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  • Temperatures could climb to 28C in parts of England by Thursday.
  • A yellow heat health alert has been issued for several regions until June 22.
  • Forecasters say warmer-than-average conditions could continue into the summer.

The UK weather forecast is turning noticeably warmer this week, with temperatures expected to climb to 28C in parts of England as forecasters monitor the possibility of a prolonged spell of hot weather.

The warmer conditions have prompted the UK Health Security Agency to issue a yellow heat health alert covering London, the South East, the East of England and the East Midlands from 3pm on June 17 until 8pm on June 22. While the hottest conditions are expected in southern parts of the country, forecasters say thunderstorms and rain showers could also develop as humidity builds.

Some areas of the UK could even be warmer than parts of Spain later this week if current forecasts hold.

A taste of summer, but not without a catch

After a largely dry and settled start to the week, temperatures are expected to rise steadily as a high-pressure system builds across the country.

Honor Criswick, a meteorologist at the Met Office, reportedly said a warm plume of air moving north from continental Europe is helping drive the change in conditions.

As quoted in a news report, Criswick said temperatures are likely to move above seasonal averages through the week, particularly across southern and southeastern England. She added that while it remains too early to confirm whether official heatwave criteria will be met, conditions are expected to become significantly warmer by the end of the week.

London could reach 28C on Thursday, while other parts of southern England are also expected to see temperatures well above average for June.

The warmer weather is also expected to bring increased humidity, creating conditions that may trigger isolated thunderstorms and periods of heavy rain.

Could this be a sign of the summer ahead?

The latest outlook from the Met Office suggests the warmer spell may be part of a broader trend heading into the summer months.

In its seasonal forecast published on June 1, the forecaster said the likelihood of above-average temperatures this summer is higher than normal. The report pointed to global warming and El Niño-related climate patterns as factors increasing the chances of hotter conditions.

The Met Office also warned that a greater chance of unusually warm weather naturally increases the likelihood of heatwaves and related impacts.

At the same time, forecasters stressed that hotter conditions do not necessarily mean a dry summer. The outlook indicates an increased possibility of wetter periods, although near-average rainfall remains the most likely overall outcome.

For now, the immediate focus is on the end of the week, when much of southern England could experience some of its warmest weather of the year so far. Whether it develops into a full heatwave remains uncertain, but forecasters agree that summer-like conditions are set to make a noticeable return.

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