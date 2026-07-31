Reform voters most critical of king despite record ratings, poll finds

Highlights

68 per cent of Britons say King Charles is doing a good job, the highest level recorded by YouGov.

Reform UK voters are the most critical, with 35 per cent saying the King is doing a bad job.

Prince William and Catherine remain the most popular royals.

KING CHARLES has reached his highest approval rating since becoming monarch, but Reform UK voters are the most critical of his performance, according to the latest YouGov royal family tracker.

The poll found that 68 per cent of Britons believe the King is doing a good job, up six points since April and the highest level recorded by the survey. Only 16 per cent said he was doing a bad job, down four points from the spring.

However, opinion among Reform UK supporters has moved in the opposite direction. Some 35 per cent of people who voted for Reform UK in the 2024 general election said the King was doing a bad job, the highest level of dissatisfaction among supporters of any major party.

The findings mark a change from the spring, when 66 per cent of Reform voters viewed the King positively, and 28 per cent thought he was doing a bad job.

Tory voters were the strongest supporters of the monarch, with 90 per cent saying he was doing a good job. They were followed by Liberal Democrat voters at 78 per cent and Labour voters at 72 per cent.

The survey also found that Britons remain broadly supportive of the monarchy. Around 64 per cent believe the UK should continue to have a monarchy, while 54 per cent think it offers good value for money.

The Prince and Princess of Wales remained the most popular members of the royal family, with 74-76 per cent of Britons holding a favourable opinion of them.

Public opinion of Prince Harry has improved over the past year, with 33 per cent now viewing him positively, up six points since May 2025, although 58 per cent still have an unfavourable opinion of him.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, continued to divide opinion, with 22 per cent viewing her positively and 65 per cent negatively.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, remained the least popular royal. Just two per cent of respondents had a favourable opinion of him, while 92 per cent viewed him negatively, the lowest rating recorded in the tracker.