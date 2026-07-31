Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Reform voters most critical of king despite record ratings, poll finds

YouGov poll finds King Charles at his highest approval level, while Reform UK supporters are the least satisfied with his performance as monarch.

king-charles-yougov

King Charles III and Queen Camilla walk on stage during the opening ceremony ahead of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games at The Hydro on July 23, 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland.

(Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJul 31, 2026
Pramod Thomas

Pramod Thomas is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye, where he covers British Asian affairs and key developments in UK politics and business. With two decades of journalism experience, his areas of interest include business, international affairs, current events, arts and culture. 

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • 68 per cent of Britons say King Charles is doing a good job, the highest level recorded by YouGov.
  • Reform UK voters are the most critical, with 35 per cent saying the King is doing a bad job.
  • Prince William and Catherine remain the most popular royals.

KING CHARLES has reached his highest approval rating since becoming monarch, but Reform UK voters are the most critical of his performance, according to the latest YouGov royal family tracker.

The poll found that 68 per cent of Britons believe the King is doing a good job, up six points since April and the highest level recorded by the survey. Only 16 per cent said he was doing a bad job, down four points from the spring.

However, opinion among Reform UK supporters has moved in the opposite direction. Some 35 per cent of people who voted for Reform UK in the 2024 general election said the King was doing a bad job, the highest level of dissatisfaction among supporters of any major party.

The findings mark a change from the spring, when 66 per cent of Reform voters viewed the King positively, and 28 per cent thought he was doing a bad job.

Tory voters were the strongest supporters of the monarch, with 90 per cent saying he was doing a good job. They were followed by Liberal Democrat voters at 78 per cent and Labour voters at 72 per cent.

The survey also found that Britons remain broadly supportive of the monarchy. Around 64 per cent believe the UK should continue to have a monarchy, while 54 per cent think it offers good value for money.

The Prince and Princess of Wales remained the most popular members of the royal family, with 74-76 per cent of Britons holding a favourable opinion of them.

Public opinion of Prince Harry has improved over the past year, with 33 per cent now viewing him positively, up six points since May 2025, although 58 per cent still have an unfavourable opinion of him.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, continued to divide opinion, with 22 per cent viewing her positively and 65 per cent negatively.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, remained the least popular royal. Just two per cent of respondents had a favourable opinion of him, while 92 per cent viewed him negatively, the lowest rating recorded in the tracker.

reform uk kingyougov pollbritish monarchyking ratings
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

British Army honours Commonwealth war heroes at London event
News

British Army honours Commonwealth war heroes at London event

burnham-modi-uk-india
News

Burnham and Modi pledge closer UK-India ties in first call

pakistan-coal-mine-blast
News

Coal mine blast kills 34 workers in Pakistan

Diane-Abbott-racism
News

Diane Abbott returns to Labour after racism controversy

More For You

West Midlands mayor backs Andy Burnham's devolution drive after 'great start'

Richard Parker

WMCA

West Midlands mayor backs Andy Burnham's devolution drive after 'great start'

Alexander Brock

THE mayor of the West Midlands has issued his verdict on Andy Burnham’s first days as prime minister amid hope ‘No 10 North’ will benefit Birmingham.

Burnham has established No 10 North as the “engine room of devolution and good growth in every postcode” and for­mally opened the newly created northern office last Friday (24), promising “a differ­ent way of running Britain”.

Keep ReadingShow less