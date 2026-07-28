UK braces for fourth heatwave as temperatures rise to 35C

A fourth heatwave of the year is under way in parts of the UK, with temperatures expected to reach the mid-30s Celsius later this week.

The latest spell of heatwave threshold-level temperatures is forecast to peak on Wednesday across the south-east and east of England.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued amber heat health alerts for much of eastern England from 09:00 on Wednesday until 09:00 on Thursday, warning that rising temperatures could increase health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups, reported BBC.

Yellow alerts have also been issued for Yorkshire and the Humber, the West Midlands and the South West for the same period.

The hot weather will mainly affect central, southern and eastern England, with temperatures in England and Wales expected to reach 25-32C over the next few days. Readings of 30-35C are forecast across the Midlands, southern and eastern England on Wednesday.

Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England are expected to remain cooler, with cloud, rain and temperatures in the high teens to low or mid-20s Celsius.

The Met Office said the UK's mean temperature for July 2026 so far is 17.5C, making it the second hottest month on record behind July 2006.

England has recorded just 4.4mm of rainfall this month, while parts of Wales are experiencing drought. Hosepipe bans remain in force for millions of households, and although isolated showers are possible later this week, no significant rainfall is forecast.