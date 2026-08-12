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Pilot tests positive for marijuana after Air India flight plunge

Investigators raise injury toll to 24 following August 4 altitude drop on Phuket-Delhi flight

air-india-plunge

A ground staff member looks on as an Air India aircraft takes off at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on June 10, 2026.

(Photo by Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP via Getty Images)
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasAug 12, 2026
Pramod Thomas

Pramod Thomas is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye, where he covers British Asian affairs and key developments in UK politics and business. With two decades of journalism experience, his areas of interest include business, international affairs, current events, arts and culture. 

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Highlights

  • Civil aviation ministry summons Air India CEO Campbell Wilson over incident
  • Both pilots removed from flying duty pending outcome of probe
  • Airbus and France's BEA assisting investigation; Airbus sending experts to Delhi

CAPTAIN of an Air India flight that suddenly dropped around 300 feet mid-air last week has tested positive for marijuana in a confirmatory drug test, a source familiar with the matter said.

India's Ministry of Civil Aviation summoned Air India chief executive Campbell Wilson on Tuesday (11) over the incident, a second source said. Neither Air India nor the ministry responded to requests for comment.

Wilson told news channels that the airline had briefed the ministry on the status of the investigation into the incident.

Flight from Phuket to Delhi experienced what the government earlier called a "momentary altitude variation" while passing over the eastern state of Odisha on August 4. The aircraft, an Airbus A320neo carrying 137 passengers and eight crew, landed safely in Delhi after stabilising.

India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau said on Tuesday it was "presently engaged in the systematic collection, preservation and examination of all relevant technical, operational, medical and human-factor evidence," adding it remained "committed to an independent, transparent and professional investigation."

Bureau put the number of people injured at 24, higher than the 17 previously reported by the airline, which had earlier said eight passengers and four cabin crew were admitted to hospital.

Flight experienced technical snags

Broadcaster NDTV, citing unnamed sources, reported the pilot had smoked marijuana. Indian newspapers have also widely reported that the flight experienced several technical snags just before the sudden loss of altitude, though neither the carrier, Indian authorities, nor Airbus have officially confirmed this.

Aviation ministry said last Sunday (9) that both pilots underwent standard psychoactive substance screening after landing, with the captain's initial test producing a result requiring confirmatory analysis and samples sent for further laboratory testing. Both pilots have since been taken off the flying roster pending the outcome.

Air India said on Tuesday it could not comment on reported test results, as authorities had not shared findings from the post-flight screening with the carrier.

"We will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities as required," an airline spokesperson said, adding that the carrier conducts regular drug testing for crew members.

Air India had earlier described the incident as a "sudden loss of altitude" and said it was "fully cooperating with the investigation," with the aircraft manufacturer also notified.

Airbus is providing technical assistance to investigators, with a team of specialists dispatched to Delhi. "Airbus is providing technical assistance to the relevant investigating authorities. We are actively supporting the airline and will provide further information as it becomes available," an Airbus spokesperson said.

France's BEA said it was "involved in this investigation but is not travelling to the site for the time being," adding that Airbus's visit had been coordinated with the French agency.

The setback comes as Air India works to rebuild its reputation following the June 2025 crash of London-bound Flight 171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner that went down shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, killing all but one of the 242 people on board and 19 more on the ground.

The airline appointed former Ethiopian Airlines chief Tewolde Gebremariam as its new CEO last week.

air busairbus a320neocampbell wilsoncivil aviation ministrypilot tests positive for marijuanatewolde gebremariamair india flight plunge
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